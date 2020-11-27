The draft report I wrote about this week that called for drastic changes to the Vermont State Colleges also said Community College of Vermont should keep doing what it’s doing, only more so.
“As the only state institution providing exclusively sub-baccalaureate programming, CCV fills a critical role in the provision of educational services and one that needs to grow to meet rising workforce needs ... and to serve adult learners in larger numbers,” the draft initial report of the Select Committee on the Future of Higher Education in Vermont read in a section arguing to leave CCV out of any merger of the Vermont State Colleges.
The report said that the adult learners served by CCV were the only population likely to see significant growth in enrollment. Also, the report noted that while CCV had moved somewhat away from its original mission of noncredit workforce training, there was an opportunity to use those sorts of programs to help fill gaps in the labor pool.
“CCV should enhance and expand its efforts to develop and deliver short-term certificates and associate’s degrees with demonstrable labor market value, especially for adult learners seeking new skills and for employers seeking to train their employees,” the report read.
Along with all this came a graph showing that southern Vermont has a lot of job openings in food service, office staffing, retail, construction and various skilled trades. The job market appeared full up in the media, computer, legal and science fields.
Calendar
Budget season officially begins this week.
The General Committee takes up its portion of the budget on Tuesday and the Recreation Committee has its turn on Thursday. Both meetings are set to begin at 5:30 p.m.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
