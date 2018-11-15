I left one tidbit out of the profile on Shelley Lutz that ran earlier this week.
In addition to her 20-year-old "pipe dream" of connecting Pine Hill Park to Killington's bike trails, Lutz said the Pine Hill Partnership is also exploring a connection to the rail trail that runs from Castleton to Poultney.
West Rutland is also hoping to eventually hook on to the rail trail, and in the shorter term is hoping to run a bike path from their recreation area through Rutland Town, connecting to the College of St. Joseph end of the still-under-construction Creek Path. Once the Creek Path is finished, it will connect College of St. Joseph to Pine Hill Park.
When we spoke on Tuesday, Lutz said the park had received 20,000 visits since April — visits, not visitors, meaning I got counted again on each of my trail runs — and that 11,000 of them were from cyclists. One can only imagine that making it the center point of a network of trails running from Poultney to Killington would only boost its popularity in the growing sport.
It is perhaps telling that this sort of a vision is emerging at a time when our local leaders have begun to talk about acting and thinking regionally. The question remains whether it will be realized, and how quickly.
The behind-the-scenes movers and shakers in this community have shown a good track record at getting things done, though not necessarily as quickly as they initially plan. The aforementioned Creek Path and the Vermont Farmers Food Center can both be called in-progress success stories — neither has quite attained the initial vision laid out for them yet, but both have added something functional and beneficial to the community.
These are both fairly localized achievements. It will be interesting to see if the regional marketing initiative serves as a jumping-off point to getting Rutland County's towns working together on something more ambitious.
Calendar
The Board of Aldermen meets at 7 p.m. Monday. I filed this column before the agenda came out.
Tuesday, the Animal Control Board convenes at 6 p.m. to review a vicious dog complaint.
City Hall is closed Thursday. Happy Thanksgiving!
