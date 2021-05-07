Mayor David Allaire did not wind up closing the Quality Inn this week, but said Friday he might still do so.
A quick refresher for those just joining us: Quality Inn is one of several area hotels in which the state has housed homeless families during the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike the others, it has been the site of two fatal shootings during that time, and after the second one, the mayor began to demand the state and management take steps to clean up the situation there. The fire chief has also noted a number of safety code violations.
Earlier this week, Allaire said he was having the city health officer perform an inspection after which, he would take "action" up to and possibly including, shutting the hotel down.
"We didn't go through the whole building because there were two, possibly three residents that were COVID-positive down there," Allaire said Friday. "We had to pull our health inspector out while they were quarantined."
So, yes, a health inspection was called off because of health concerns, which has to be one of the top 10 ironic sentences I've written on this job.
Allaire said they expect to conclude the inspection next week, at which time closing the hotel will remain on the table.
"There's some people that have been asked to leave down there by the management," he said. "There's some positive movement, but I'm still not satisfied."
Unfinished Business
I was a little surprised at the lack of committee meetings between the last two Board of Aldermen meetings, given the number of referrals that have been made in recent weeks. So was the mayor.
"There are a number of things that are bottled up in committee, and I'd like to see them come out," Allaire said. "Things are starting to get backed up, and they are of importance. It's not my place, but I'd like to see this moving along."
Resuming in-person board meetings was already in committee when Allaire again brought the issue to aldermen this week. Allaire said he did not want to single any issues out, but the shopping-cart issue, which was referred to committee a month ago, had yet to see a meeting.
"It seems to be getting worse out there, and I'd like to see some resolution to that.
Calendar
If any of those committee meetings are happening next week, none of them are on the City Hall calendar as of this writing.
The quarterly Board of Tax Abatement meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday and the Police Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Monday with its standard agenda.
The Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the draft for the new zoning bylaws.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.