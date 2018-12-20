There was so much more I might have put in the story that ran Thursday on the final budget meeting, but I literally ran out of time.
I had to leave as the alderman were discussing street lights in the Department of Public Works budget and wouldn't have gotten the final number in if Alderman William Notte hadn't texted it to me. I hit save at the exact minute of my deadline.
There were a number of marvelous quotes I would have loved to have put in print. During an early break, Board President Sharon Davis commented on "all the grandstanding for the Rutland Herald and Gordon."
I'd hate for all that grandstanding to go to waste. So let us travel once again to the cutting room floor:
Perspective
First, we should note that the proposed budget is practically level-funded, up only three-tenths of a percent from last year. That doesn't happen often, and it made a lot of the rhetoric about holding the line on spending sound a little odd.
Aldermen Scott Tommola and Chris Ettori were the primary budget hawks this year. Tommola admitted that his rhetoric was somewhat different this year from last year, when he defended Allaire's 6 percent budget hike. Tommola said Wednesday that the previous budget was "very lean" and "very good," but he still "heard gripes from taxpayers."
"The budget growth we see as a whole is not sustainable for taxpayers," he said.
Ettori said the board needs to question even a nearly flat budget.
"What I want out of this conversation is constructive dialogue on where we can hold costs," he said. "There's good reason to spend more money on things. Nobody is saying this is fat. ... We are not a rich community. We need to be able to figure out how to hold the line on spending. ... I don't doubt, in any of the motions I am making, that these are good expenditures."
Fueling debate
I devoted a lot of ink to Tommola's unsuccessful effort to slash computer budgets. Also, he started some interesting discussion about fuel use.
Tommola went after heating oil and gasoline line items largely because they were based on oil prices back in October. As I'm sure you've noticed at the pumps, they've come down a bit since. While most of Tommola's fellow aldermen seemed reluctant to roll the dice on fuel prices staying low, Alderman Thomas DePoy seized on the subject to complain about the number of city vehicles he says he sees idling and wasting gas.
DePoy asked several department heads if there was a good reason for their vehicles to be idling and if they had any policies on it. Word from the recreation department was that their vehicles shouldn't idle unoccupied at all. Fire Chief James Larsen said his trucks should only idle at fire scenes. Police Chief Brian Kilcullen said unmarked police cars shouldn't idle unoccupied, but the situation for cruisers was more complicated.
"All the marked cars run all sorts of tech," he said. "They draw a lot of battery."
He said some systems, if allowed to power down, "take forever to boot back up."
Farewell
Alderman William Notte reminded me that this was his last alderman meeting. The newly elected state representative said he would submit his letter of resignation to the mayor in the next few days, freeing him to devote his time to the Legislature.
Notte has been one of the most quotable aldermen since I have covered City Hall, and he went out with a few doozies Wednesday, including his comment when Tommola got to the police department in his effort to slash fuel budgets.
"The fire department does not drive around looking for fires," he said. "The rec department does not drive around looking for soccer games. The police department drives around protecting our city."
A final note
I arrived at work Thursday morning to find an email from a city resident asking, "Perhaps I missed it — I do not recall seeing the city’s goals for the next 5 years, nor have I (seen) the strategic and tactical/practical plans to get us there. ... Can you point me in the right direction to obtain the goals, etc.?"
Does the city even do that kind of thing?
"I've been here 20 years, and I have not seen something that would fall into that category," Allaire said Thursday. "Would I like to? Absolutely. If I'm lucky enough to be here another term, planning is not something the city has done well, historically."
Calendar
The City Hall Calendar claims the RRA board will meet Christmas morning, but I suspect that's an automatic entry nobody bothered to remove. City Hall is closed Christmas Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.