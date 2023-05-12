The story on the drug bust at Bardwell House kicked off a lot of discussion about how much money the alleged dealer was supposedly making.

A few different people online did some quick math and figured that with 30 customers a day paying $100 each for a gram of crack cocaine, alleged dealer Tammy Rheaume was pulling down $90,000 a month.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years.

