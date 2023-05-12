The story on the drug bust at Bardwell House kicked off a lot of discussion about how much money the alleged dealer was supposedly making.
A few different people online did some quick math and figured that with 30 customers a day paying $100 each for a gram of crack cocaine, alleged dealer Tammy Rheaume was pulling down $90,000 a month.
Was she really, though? How much of that could actually be winding up in her pockets?
At this point, I had to admit to myself that I don't actually know how these things work, and I went looking for someone who did. Turning Point Center of Rutland put me in touch with two former dealers, now out of "the game" and in recovery. They agreed to speak with me in exchange for anonymity, so I'm going to refer to them as "Diana" and "Beth."
Trickle down
Both had read the account of the bust this week and didn't think the alleged dealer was keeping much of the money that police said passed through her Bardwell House apartment.
"It didn't say anything about finding money, and she only had 5 grams," Diana said. "She's a dealer supporting her habit, and she's not making any money at all."
Beth said she reached the same conclusion.
Diane and Beth said they expected that most of what Rheaume took in went to her supplier.
"They'll probably charge $200, $250 for 2½, 3 grams," Diane said. "That person will turn around and sell a gram for $100, $120. But a street gram isn't a gram gram. It's like a 0.6 (gram)."
By those numbers, a dealer could be pocketing $50 out of every $100. But, the two women cautioned, that assumes the dealer owns the package and isn't more of a salaried employee. Police cited two other dealers working out of Rheaume's apartment, and Diane said suppliers will pay dealers in a small amount of drugs to work a package and turn over the proceeds.
"They don't do any work," she said of the suppliers. "They make us do all the work while they sit and collect all the money. They like to take advantage."
That's not to say there isn't money to be made at the street level, especially for dealers with the cash to make an initial investment and the discipline not to use up their own supply. Diane said she was more addicted to the money than the drugs, and that she had done very well for herself until an arrest cost her everything.
Management
Beth said there was a demographic shift in the sort of suppliers coming to the area during her time as a dealer. When she started out, she said they tended to be older, in their 40s and 50s.
"They then reached a point where they didn't have to come," she said. "Now we get these guys in their 20s."
Diane said the shift was likely part of the seeming recent spike in violence in the local drug trade.
"They're more about proving a point," she said. "They're killing people over $100."
Close of business
Both women said it was the legal system that got them off drugs and away from dealing.
For Beth, it was a federal indictment that prompted her to make use of federal drug court.
"I was also on my fifth arrest at the time, and I was close to losing my family," she said. "I'd already started trying to take some steps. ... I told the judge, I told God, that was the last time for me."
Beth said she will have been clean for three years in June.
Diane said the arrest that scared her straight was her first drug charge, but she was on probation for other offenses and came close to losing custody of her son.
"I just didn't want to live that life anymore," she said.
Calendar
Monday, the Board of Aldermen meets at 7 p.m. The agenda includes a building project at the library, a "neighborhood development" proposal and an update on Justin Thomas Memorial Park.
Wednesday, the General Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. to discuss remote participation rules for public meetings.
Thursday, the Environmental Sustainability Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. to discuss creating a "green fleet" policy for the city and a program to support home weatherization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.