An upside of this column now appearing on Friday is that it now comes enough before town meeting that I can talk about town meeting issues in the column just before town meeting.
So let us take a trip to this week’s cutting room floor ...
Time Capsules
Mayor David Allaire began his opening remark’s at Wednesday’s candidate debate by asking everyone to think back to two years ago.
“The city was in turmoil,” he said. “The city budget was late being approved by the Board of Aldermen and it had a substantial increase. ... The fire department was having all sorts of issues, mostly leadership issues ... and we were divided over the refugee issue.”
Those statements are all true, but I feel honor-bound to add a little bit of context.
Allaire voted along with the rest of the board — it was unanimous, to reject the fire department budget over then-Chief Michael Jones’ ill-fated restructuring plan. This was the sticking point that held up the budget process, resulting in the local equivalent of a constitutional crisis.
To Allaire’s credit, he did seem to find a fire chief who could do what Jones couldn’t in terms of modernizing the department. There is still a certain irony, though — some of the voices that rallied the department around Allaire in opposition to Jones and then-Mayor Christopher Louras wound up just as opposed to new Chief James Larsen. Larsen, however, appears to have won over enough of the department to actually make changes being resisted by some of the older members.
One of those older members, former Deputy Chief James Miles, campaigned for Allaire due to differences with Jones only to leave the department late last year over differences with Larsen. Miles suggested in an interview that the mayor might pay a political price for his support of Larsen. I guess we’ll find out on Tuesday.
Priorities
I’m not sure why I left it out of my story on the debate, but the first question was what each candidate sees as the biggest challenge before the city.
Challenger Mike Messier picked transportation, saying the city needed to get the state to revive the long-abandoned east-west highway plans and to lean on New York Department of Transportation officials to build a proper connection between Route 4 in Fair Haven and Interstate 87. He then said modern transportation is electronic, and called for better high-speed internet in the city.
“There are places around Rutland ... where you lose the signal,” he said. “That should not be acceptable.”
Allaire picked the population decline over the last several years, talking about how hard it was for employers to fill jobs.
“The folks that are here are not necessarily trained for the jobs that are available,” he said. “Workforce development is huge.”
Calendar
The Board of Aldermen is planning a whole bunch of executive sessions Monday. The agenda for the regular meeting says aldermen plan to close the doors to discuss a leave donation request, a real estate contract, the negotiation of a “voluntary collection agreement” regarding AirBnBs and two labor relations agreements. The open-session portions of the meeting will see discussions of a grant for downtown wayfinding signs, the status of the rec department and upcoming public works projects.
Tuesday is Town Meeting Day. Get out and vote.
