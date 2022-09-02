I don’t usually do this quite so straightforwardly, but I am going to make a suggestion.
A basic version of this suggestion appeared in an editorial last week, and I think it merits repeating.
I don’t usually do this quite so straightforwardly, but I am going to make a suggestion.
A basic version of this suggestion appeared in an editorial last week, and I think it merits repeating.
We are, unless it changes yet again, about to get a new Rutland High School mascot. The School Board has tasked the administration with coming up with a “process” to make the choice by January. This should not be rocket science. It should not require a marketing firm or months of focus groups doing soul-searching about what a mascot means to us. It’s not the curriculum. It’s not the discipline policy. It’s the nickname of the sports teams, and maybe a costume someone who didn’t make the team gets to act goofy in during games.
First, have a two-week period where anyone in the community can submit suggestions for a new nickname/mascot. This should satisfy the reasonable desire for a wide range of input, and we should be able to trust our community to come up with good ideas.
We should also be able to trust the student council, who were chosen by their peers, to narrow it down to a group of finalists.
While that happens, we should be able to trust the administration to veto anything unlikely to conform to Act 152 or too obviously silly — we all know somebody will submit “Mascotty McMascotface” — but otherwise, let the student council use whatever criteria they want in picking the finalists.
Once those names are narrowed down, we should be able to trust the student body to do ranked-choice voting to pick one and the school board to ratify it and put the whole subject to bed.
In case you didn’t notice, new wayfinding signs started to appear around downtown this week.
The installations were repeatedly held up by — all together now — supply-chain issues, but the first six went in on Monday and a total of 15 were slated to go in through the week.
In other downtown news, plans for Center Street are moving along. Rutland Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Brennan Duffy said the leading option remains to convert Center Street into a one-way street and widen the sidewalks. A meeting on the scoping study is scheduled for late September.
City Hall will be closed Monday for Labor Day.
That means the Board of Aldermen will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The agenda includes the permit for the Halloween Parade, IT contracts and a proposal to sell the city net-metering credits.
Wednesday, the Development Review Board meets at 6 p.m. to discuss an application for an addition and deck to a Dorr Drive home.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
City Reporter
Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.
