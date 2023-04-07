Mayor Michael Doenges opened his meeting with Rep Becca Balint, D-Vt., with a comment on how the recent political shift in the city was “deliberate.”
“There’s a book called ‘Good to Great,’” the mayor told the congresswoman. “It’s about putting the right people in the right place. Me being mayor is not a happenstance.”
Neither, he said, was Alderman Michael Talbott’s ascendance to the board presidency. “Now we have to get something done,” he said.
More on the meeting between Balint and city leaders can be found elsewhere in these pages.
Park place
Fundraising has officially opened for Depot Park.
Come Alive Outside began taking donations for its “crowd-granting” campaign this week, looking to raise $10,000 to match a $20,000 grant from the state’s Better Places program, which funds improvements in designated downtowns and village centers.
The organization conducted a public input process on restoring amenities to the park, settling on the installation of special seating and a “music garden.” Donations can be made at www.patroncity.con/DepotPark online.
As of Friday afternoon, eight donors had contributed $3,775. Come Alive Outside Executive Director Arwen Turner said she hopes to see numerous small donations to demonstrate a breadth of local support for the project.
Flowing on
Jack Crowther was once again before the Board of Aldermen this week about fluoride and once again didn’t get anywhere.
Crowther said he hoped the new board might have more of an appetite than the old one to compel the public works commissioner to hold a public hearing to explain why the city fluoridates the water. The Public Works Committee did hold a hearing last year on the subject, taking comment from Crowther and his anti-fluoride faction, as well as the public health community, but that has not been enough for Crowther.
At least part of the reason the water is fluoridated is that the city voted for it to continue for it to be so in 2016 in response to a petition drive Crowther was a part of.
“He needs to get 500 signatures and get it on the ballot,” Alderman William Gillam said Monday. “That’ll settle it, one way or the other.”
Crowther said that was not what he wanted.
“There is no justifiable reason the public should hold a vote to medicate the water supply,” he said. “It’s unethical on its face.”
This is where I must point out that health professionals consider fluoride a mineral rather than a medicine, and at least two court decisions have held that putting fluoride in the water isn’t “medicating” it any more than putting in chlorine to disinfect it is.
Board President Michael Talbott said he understood where Crowther was coming from, but that there was no will from the board.
Calendar
As of this writing, it looks like a quiet week. All I’m seeing is the Police Commission meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday.
