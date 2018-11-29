I forgot to put it in the story about the fire department in Thursday’s edition, but I asked City Attorney Matthew Bloomer if any more paid separation agreements with city firefighters are on the horizon.
“There aren’t any others in process,” he said. “I think there are some who are thinking about retirement. ... There seem to be quite a few people who are of age.”
Short shift
The biggest surprise I found in the collection of fire department disciplinary reports I sifted through this week wasn’t one of the disciplinary actions.
The termination notice for a dismissed firefighter included a list of all the department-issued equipment and clothing he had to return. Firefighters, it turns out, get a lot of stuff.
Most of the stuff on the list makes perfect sense — I’d just never thought about it before. In addition to their protective gear (which comes in both “structural” and “Wildland” varieties) and their fancy class-A uniforms, they get T-shirts, polo shirts, sweatshirts, winter hats, short and long-sleeve button-down uniform shirts, uniform pants and shorts, winter coats, multiple equipment bags, beepers, radios and a “Personal Escape System.”
On top of all that, apparently firefighters get department-issued gym shorts, which have to be returned if they are fired.
My efforts at getting the Rutland Herald to issue me an official pair of gym shorts have been met with suggestions that I stop bothering the management and go do something useful.
Calendar
The Board of Aldermen meets at 7 p.m. Monday.
The agenda includes benefits brokerage services, the creation of a new fraud prevention policy, ordinance amendments to accommodate the new water meter system and City Hall email issues.
Wednesday, the Development Review Board meets at 6 p.m. regarding an allegedly unpermitted basement apartment on Lincoln Avenue.
The Finance Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to go over its portion of the city budget.
