Mayor David Allaire confirmed this week that Suzanne Ellis, the city’s human resources director, had resigned, effective on election day.
“That’s really all I’m going to say about that, too,” he said.
My attempts to reach Ellis have been unsuccessful.
Allaire would, however, say that the human resources director is a hired position not subject to the nomination and confirmation process of department heads, so we will not necessarily learn who the mayor plans to replace Ellis with when he announces his appointments Monday.
Lieutenant governing
Over the weekend, I covered the event run by Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman at Unitarian Universalist Church. Zuckerman opened by talking about how members of state government could wind up in a bubble of sorts in Montpelier, and events such as that one were important for hearing from common people.
Then the introductions from legislators and organizers went on, and on and on. I decided to make note of how much time went by before the microphone found its way to a member of the audience we were supposed to hear from.
This happened at the 42-minute mark — just more than a third of the way into the two-hour event.
During that 42 minutes, Zuckerman disputed the notion that politics in Montpelier were particularly partisan by pointing to a study from about 10 years ago finding that 92 percent of bills that come out of committee in the Legislature do so by a unanimous vote, and that few of the remaining 8 percent of votes are along party lines. He did not say if the study looked at how floor votes tended to break down.
Also, Zuckerman said he wished Democrats in the Legislature would be more aggressive because he saw the current majorities in the House and Senate as giving them a unique opportunity to push through their agenda.
Calendar
The Board of Aldermen meets Monday. I have no agenda as of this writing, but it’s the board’s re-organizational meeting.
And that’s it. We’re still in that quiet post-election period. Have a happy St. Patrick’s Day.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
