The “joint” press releases we got this week from College of St. Joseph and the New England Commission of Higher Education are interesting in how they differ.
I put “joint” in quotation marks because every other time I can remember getting a joint press release, all the various groups involved sent the same text. I won’t say that I have never gotten “joint” press releases where the different parties each sent out their own language, but if I have, I can’t remember it.
Here’s the opening paragraph of what CSJ sent the Herald on Wednesday, with the understanding nothing would go online until Thursday:
“Late last week, College of St. Joseph received an update on its probation status from its accrediting body, the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE). On December 7, CSJ received written notification that it has until April 1st to produce ‘material and substantial new evidence’ relating to its ability to achieve compliance with the Commission’s standard on Institutional Resources. If new evidence is not presented by that date, the Commission will take action to withdraw accreditation, effective August 31, 2019.”
Now, compare that to the opening paragraph of what NECHE sent out on Thursday:
“At its meeting on November 15, 2018, the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE) voted to withdraw the accreditation of College of St. Joseph in Rutland, Vermont, effective August 31, 2019 with the understanding that the College will cease instruction as of the end of the Spring 2019 semester. The accreditation is continued until August 31, 2019 for the sole purpose of allowing students to complete their degree from an accredited institution. Until accreditation is withdrawn, the College of St. Joseph remains accredited and maintains eligibility for federal student financial aid.”
NECHE doesn’t say anything about the April 1 deadline and CSJ doesn’t say a word about ceasing instruction after the spring semester.
NECHE’s president, Barbara Bittingham, said Thursday afternoon that they had meant to include a reference to CSJ’s April 1 deadline and took the blame for its omission. NECHE issued a revised release a short time later that included it.
Dr. Jennifer Scott, CSJ’s president, had not responded to inquiries by 6 p.m. Thursday. Jay Kenlan, president of CSJ’s board of trustees, said he had not seen the NECHE press release and when I read the top paragraph to him, he said he was not surprised that it read differently from what the college put out.
“They look at this issue from a completely different perspective,” he said.
Kenlan said he agreed that NECHE’s wording made the situation sound more dire.
“I don’t think there’s any debate, nor has there been any debate for quite some time, that it’s dire,” he said. “We understand that. That doesn’t mean we’re going to give up on it.”
Bittingham also went into more detail about why the commission would not cancel the school’s accreditation until about three months after it ceases instruction.
“The summer extension is for the purposes of letting students who are very close to graduating find a place to take those last few credits and get a CSJ degree,” she said. “That’s the kind of arrangement the commission has made in the past with an institution that is closing.”
Kenlan said he was not prepared to discuss scenarios if the school loses accreditation or how the school hopes to win it back.
”It’s too early to say whether the school is closing,” he said. “I really don’t want to discuss what’s in the works because it’s really early on in the process. ... Jennifer Scott has been working hard to take the steps to keep the college from closing. ... She is, from the board’s perspective, the right person at the right time to take us through this.”
Not enough
As the Public Works Committee poked through their portion of the city budget, Alderman Scott Tommola said he was unhappy that the budget was flat. With significant savings in workers compensation thanks to a favorable change in the city’s rate, Tommola said he would have liked to have seen the overall budget go down.
“We’re finally seeing some savings and it’s being backfilled in other parts of the budget,” Tommola said. “It’s a little frustrating that we’re not seeing savings and I just want to express that.”
“I see your point on that, but you’re buying a brand new truck that’s going to save us money over maintaining an old one,” Alderman William Gillam said, referring to the planned replacement of a 17-year-old five-ton dump truck. “We’re coming out ahead.”
Calendar
The Board of Aldermen meets at 7 p.m. Monday. I do not, as of Thursday evening, have an agenda.
They meet again on Wednesday to finalize the budget. This has, so far, been the least-contentious budget process I have covered in the city, and we’ll have to see if that amicability holds up or if there are any attempts at last-minute surgery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.