More than once, I heard that the criticisms of the Rutland Redevelopment Authority were “one person’s opinion.”
Other people suggested that stakeholder surveys collected last year by the RRA would show that discontent with the organization was not limited to one — or even several — of the newer members of the Board of Aldermen. I made a public records request for those responses this week and got access to them on Friday — a day after RRA Executive Director Brennan Duffy resigned.
The surveys were returned from then-Green Mountain Power representative Steve Costello; Ann Karlene Kroll from the Agency of Commerce and Community Development; Ted Brady at the Vermont League of Cities and Towns; Rutland Housing Authority, the City of Rutland in the person of Mayor David Allaire; DEW Construction; City Clerk Henry Heck; Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region Executive Director Lyle Jepson; and MKF Properties owner Mark Foley Jr.
While the responses are largely positive — two-thirds agreed the RRA effectively represents the city in long-term planning initiatives and helped drive job growth — they were far from universally positive. The ratio of happy to unhappy comments shifts dramatically looking at respondents actually located in the city.
“The RRA is largely viewed by many in the community, particularly among many business leaders, as a ‘it’s my ball, my rules’ kind of entity,” Costello wrote. “The RRA could be much more successful if collaboration was a primary focus. Currently, it often feels like the RRA is more interested in protecting its turf than working toward solutions.”
Costello goes on: “One other area where it could improve is in communication. Some of the thoughts expressed here might not be completely accurate, but the only time I hear from the RRA is when staff wants something: money, public support for a project, etc. I otherwise hear little to nothing on a regular basis from the RRA. Better communication could dramatically improve the RRA’s reputation.”
CEDRR’s Jepson also pointed to difficulties with collaboration.
“I sense that a good deal of this is driven by feelings of territoriality, and instead of celebrating our collaborations and shared goals, our work is often met with suspicion, which makes our efforts more challenging and does a disservice to the public,” he wrote. “Until recently, there did not appear to be an active interest on the part of the RRA in engaging in conversation between the economic development directors. I look forward to collaborative meetings continuing in a productive manner.”
Jepson wrote that the RRA would do well to actively reach out to businesses about their needs, and suggested there could be “a data driven way being used to determine the success of the RAA.”
Foley wrote that he “regrettably” did “not consider the RRA a partner.”
“I have only a cordial relationship with RRA, we co-exist rather than collaborate,” he wrote. “I have not found much support or followup with past conversations around helping make the City more business friendly. I would be happy to get into more detail if you would like.”
Positive notes
DEW Construction, which worked with the RRA on the ultimately unsuccessful effort to build a hotel on the former Berwick site downtown, said that experience was “positive and helpful” and called the organization a “Great resource to connect the developer to community stakeholders.”
“The RRA staff are knowledgeable, professional and accommodating,” wrote whoever filled out the survey on behalf of the Rutland Housing Authority. “Our experience has always been outstanding.”
Kroll called RRA grant administrator Barbara Spaulding “the best project manager for our CDBG Program Compliance requirements,” and said the agency enjoyed “working with her and her attention to detail.”
Calendar
Monday, the Board of Aldermen meets at 7 p.m. The agenda includes funding for the regional marketing initiative, the city’s contract with the Rutland Area Hockey Association and the long-term parking plan.
Wednesday, the Public Works Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. to discuss fluoridation of city water.
