Juneteenth is set to become a city holiday.

The Board of Aldermen voted Monday to adopt it as such, pending discussions with the unions about whether it should replace an established holiday or a floating holiday.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
1

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.