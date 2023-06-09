Juneteenth is set to become a city holiday.
The Board of Aldermen voted Monday to adopt it as such, pending discussions with the unions about whether it should replace an established holiday or a floating holiday.
The June 19 holiday commemorates the end of slavery, marking the anniversary of an 1865 order by Union General Gordon Granger freeing slaves in Texas. Juneteenth observances began as a Texas tradition immediately after the Civil War and spread throughout the South in the ensuing decades. It was declared a federal holiday in 2021.
As the Board of Aldermen approved the proposal, I noted the faces around the room. The next day, I asked Mayor Michael Doenges whether there was a single African American employed by the city. He at first said “no” before changing his answer to “maybe,” noting that ethnic diversity among city employees was frequently concentrated among Castleton University students with summer jobs at the Recreation and Parks Department.
It might be tempting, in light of that, to look at this as a group of white people giving themselves the day off to congratulate themselves for not owning slaves. Doenges rejected any such characterization, saying a measure such as recognizing Juneteenth or adopting May as Asian-American and Pacific Islander Month, which the board also did Monday, were an important part of building the city’s image.
“We went through the whole thing and that was a real black mark,” he said. “Obviously, you can’t make everyone happy, but you don’t want to come off as unwelcoming. We may not have those employees in our ranks today, but we want to have those employees in our ranks.”
It’s worth noting that the city has taken some more substantial inclusion measures in the last year, such as language in grant and loan programs prioritizing BIPOC applicants.
Three more refugee families are expected in the next few weeks.
The Vermont office of the U.S. Committee on Refugees and Immigrants, which oversees resettlement efforts in the state, did not respond to inquiries this week, but Mayor Doenges said he had been in touch with the organization about plans to bring in three new families in the next four to six weeks.
“They’re ready to go,” he said. “They’re looking for housing now.”
Doenges said there is talk of even more families coming when the federal fiscal year changes over in October. When he spoke at this week’s legislative breakfast, Gov. Phil Scott reiterated his desire to bring as many refugees as possible to Vermont.
The Police Commission meets at 6 p.m. Monday with its standard agenda.
As of this writing, no aldermanic committee meetings are scheduled.
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
City Reporter
Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.
