The Rutland City Police Department has a new police dog, and by the time this column hits print, he’ll have a name.
As I type this Friday afternoon, voting is underway on the police department’s Facebook page on whether the Rutland’s newest K-9 officer will be named “Vegas,” “Kilo” or “Nash.” Voting is scheduled to conclude early this evening, but after my deadline.
Dispatcher Emily Leinoff, who organized online vote, said the department originally solicited names from the public on Facebook earlier this week.
“There were hundreds of comments,” she said. “We’d gone through the list the community had given and chose three from there. I don’t know if there was a rhyme or reason to it — I think we just liked the sound of those three.”
Leinoff said the dog, a German shepherd, was imported from a Czech breeder and begins drug detection training at the Vermont Police Academy in Pittsford on Monday.
“Over the summer, he will have patrol school, learning tracking, evidence recovery and apprehension,” Leinoff said.
Vegas or Kilo or Nash will enter active duty handled by Officer James Rajda.
Net loss
Elsewhere on these pages, I have a story marking the 50th anniversary of the Berwick fire. Chief William Lovett, whose father was one of the firefighters who responded on that cold night, offered a couple tidbits I had to trim for length, but that’s one of the reasons I have this column.
Departments came from farther away than for any mutual aid call I’ve ever witnessed, and Lovett said the Brattleboro Fire Department still has a framed proclamation from the Board of Aldermen thanking them for crossing the state to help.
The net into which escapees jumped — which Lovett said is believed to be the last such rescue to take place in New England — remained in the department for years after, virtually attached to one of the firetrucks.
“When the truck was sold, the liability on the net was sky-high,” Lovett said. “We took the net and cut it up because we were scared someone might try to make a trampoline out of it.”
Calendar
Monday, the Police Commission meets at 6 p.m. with its standard agenda.
Wednesday, the Planning Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. to continue work on the zoning update. The Development Review Board meets at 6 p.m. to consider a proposal to convert a single-family residence on Mussey Street into an office.
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
