The Rutland City Police Department has a new police dog, and by the time this column hits print, he’ll have a name.

As I type this Friday afternoon, voting is underway on the police department’s Facebook page on whether the Rutland’s newest K-9 officer will be named “Vegas,” “Kilo” or “Nash.” Voting is scheduled to conclude early this evening, but after my deadline.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

