The rewrite of the downtown strategic plan included a lot of data I sidestepped when writing about it earlier this week.
The population of downtown is 257 — a bit less than 2% of the city — with a median age of 45. That’s roughly the same median age as the city as a whole, and about the only place the two populations match. Median income among downtown residents is $29,374, compared to $45,895 for the city overall, and only 21% of downtown residents have bachelor’s degrees, as opposed to 31% of the city as a whole.
The report also breaks down where downtown residents work. As you’d expect, most have jobs in the city or surrounding towns, but eight work in South Burlington, six in Williston and five in Bennington. If any of those 19 folks are reading this, how often do you commute? That has to get ugly in the winter.
Fewer than a third of the people who work downtown live in the city, with a relative handful in the town and the rest spread fairly widely around the county.
Ever wonder what the best-paying job in the city is? Unsurprisingly, “management of companies and enterprises” tops the list, with average earnings of $170,359. Another file caught me off guard, though. According to the report, people in “utilities” make an average of $149,214. Retail workers in the city average about $39,000 a year while food service comes in at just less than $25,000. The lowest-paid profession in Rutland appears to be “arts, entertainment and recreation,” which averages just over $20,000 a year.
OversightI may have inadvertently slighted some of the organizations trying to build a pair of housing facilities in the city.
Yesterday’s paper mentioned the effort by United Way of Rutland County and Rutland Housing Authority to get $3.2 million in federal stimulus money for 18 units that would further the state’s effort to stop putting homeless people in motels. The two groups are by no means in this alone. The partnership involved also includes Rutland Regional Medical Center, Rutland Mental Health and the Homeless Prevention Center, among others. Caprice Hover of United Way stressed what a broad community effort it is.
I expect to follow this further, and talk about the changes in the models of how we deal with homelessness, as the project progresses.
CalendarThe Board of Aldermen meets Monday at 7 p.m. The agenda includes a preliminary discussion of the FY 2021 tax rate.
