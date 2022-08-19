Habitat for Humanity is looking to raise $75,000.
The organization launched a fundraising drive this week aimed at matching a privately pledged donation.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Habitat for Humanity is looking to raise $75,000.
The organization launched a fundraising drive this week aimed at matching a privately pledged donation.
“Every dollar we can raise from now until Sept. 30 will go to match that,” said Executive Director Rebekah Stephens. “We’re using it to open our store, break ground on our next home, and for our minor home improvement project.”
The home repair program is aimed at helping homeowners address accessibility issues in their homes. The store, which will raise funds for the organization by selling donated items including furniture, appliances, building supplies and housewares, is slated to open Oct. 1 at 551 Rutland Road in West Rutland.
Donors can go online to go.rallyup.com/ac00f1 to give to the campaign.
The owners of the CVS and Starbucks properties are hoping to reconfigure the parking lot and drive-through to facilitate better traffic flow.
Representatives of OGR Rutland presented the proposal to the Development Review Board on Wednesday. The plan would create two entrance lanes into the plaza — one lane exclusively for drivers turning toward Starbucks (or Chipotle, let’s not forget Chipotle); and the other for those parking at CVS. It also creates two exit lanes, one of them left-turn only.
The design removes spaces that block the entrance/exit and some green space — out of the way of the travel lanes — will be added to serve as snow storage during the winter.
Designers told the DRB that CVS would lose 10 spaces but should still have more than adequate parking.
There were no explicit objections to the plan, though one neighbor questioned whether the parking still would be adequate if vacant storefronts on the property were filled, and suggested the owners could do a better job repainting lines as they fade.
The DRB has 45 days from the hearing to deliver a decision.
As of this writing, the City Hall calendar is somewhat empty.
We will note, however, that the Parade of Heroes and Whoopie Pie Festival takes place next Saturday, Aug. 27. The parade will step off from Grace Congregational Church at 4:30 p.m.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
City Reporter
Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.