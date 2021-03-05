City elections tend to defy efforts to impose narratives on them.
If I had a dollar for every time I heard the phrase “stirred up” to refer to people in the city leading up to Tuesday, I wouldn’t be rich, but I could probably have a decent lunch out and including equivalent phrases might give me enough for dinner. The “Rutland Raiders” issue was the focus of all manner of discontent, in theory, and the huge turnout to run for office looked like a sign of what would happen at the polls.
It was not. Turnout was about 3,500, roughly a third of the checklist. That’s not a record low. Only about 2,400 people found their way to the polls in the city in 2019 and 2018. Still, it’s hardly an indicator of stirring up, either. Last year, when town meeting coincided with the presidential primary, about 4,200 people showed up. When a couple different issues clearly had people stirred up in 2017, turnout was 4,300. Even that, though, was less than the 4,600 who voted in 2016, when there was no mayor’s race but the ballot featured a couple of key bond issues. The 2015 mayor’s race pulled in 3,300 voters.
“I don’t know if it was because of the cold or what,” Board of Aldermen President Matt Whitcomb said Friday. “I wonder if I, amongst many others, overestimated the degree to which people were fired up.”
Splits
Battle lines were clearly drawn on the School Board. Candidates opposed to abandoning the “Rutland Raider” name defeated those endorsed by the progressive “Rutland Forward” group.
Whatever happened there did not cross over to the aldermanic side of the ballot, where every winning candidate who was not an incumbent came from the Rutland Forward group, including some newcomers to the area and relative unknowns. Were I a gambling man, I would have lost money betting on former DPW worker Rick Battles and retired city firefighter Buddy Miles on the theory that well-known and well-liked locals were a lock for the board’s open seats. That didn’t happen, either.
Matthew Godnick Seager attempted to make the Raider name change an issue in the mayor’s race, sending out a statement on it before I saw anything from him on economic development, but Mayor David Allaire and the others mostly stayed away from it and it didn’t pull Seager enough votes to put him ahead of fourth place. Allaire was on record as opposing the name change, though Seager argued he could have done more to stop it.
Speaking of the Mayor’s race, Allaire’s winning total was about 39% percent of the vote. Before looking at that as a bad sign for his political future, note that when Christopher Louras was first elected in 2007, he took 33% in a slightly smaller field and went on to serve five terms.
Calendar
Monday features a rare lame-duck meeting of the Charter and Ordinance Committee. Some last-minute issues with the sign ordinance came up at this week’s Board of Aldermen meeting, and the question was referred to committee. Alderman Chris Ettori asked if current members of the committee, who were familiar with the ordinance after working on it all year, could meet before the board reorganized. City Attorney Matt Bloomer said aldermanic terms don’t actually end until March 15, so they could indeed. The committee meets at 5:30 p.m.
