The owners of KFC say they hope they can fix their traffic problem.
Dana Myshrall, a senior marketing manager for Franchise Management Inc., the Canadian company that owns Rutland’s Kentucky Fried Chicken, got back to me Thursday and said there is some yet-incomplete construction work in the parking lot which, when finished, should improve the flow of cars through the property and alleviate the back-ups that keep happening into the street.
“It is absolutely busier than we had expected,” she said. “We are happy with the support from the community and were super-excited to be back in Rutland.”
Having finally made it to the drive-through myself, I’d like to gently suggest that management make sure the staff knows the difference between a leg-thigh combo and two breasts, and remembers to include the biscuit.
On it flows
Jack Crowther once again saw his anti-fluoride crusade voted down by Aldermen this week.
At the board’s previous meeting, the vote on his request for a hearing at which the Public Works Commissioner might explain why our water is fluoridated — I’m guessing the 2016 vote in favor of fluoridation has something to do with it — was four “yes” and three “no,” which meant the motion fails because a motion only succeeds when it gets a majority of the full board, not just of members present and voting.
With a couple more aldermen in attendance this week, Crowther prevailed on the board to try again. This time the vote was 4-4 — there’s still one vacant seat and Alderman Joseph Barbagallo was absent — which was still a failure.
Calendar
Monday, the quarterly Board of Tax Abatement hearing takes place at 5:30 p.m. and the Police Commission meets at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, the Community and Economic Development Committee meets to finalize the rental rehab program. The Development Review Board meets at 6 p.m. to continue a hearing on converting a Mussey Street house into an office.
