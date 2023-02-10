The owners of KFC say they hope they can fix their traffic problem.

Dana Myshrall, a senior marketing manager for Franchise Management Inc., the Canadian company that owns Rutland’s Kentucky Fried Chicken, got back to me Thursday and said there is some yet-incomplete construction work in the parking lot which, when finished, should improve the flow of cars through the property and alleviate the back-ups that keep happening into the street.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

