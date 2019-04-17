Early in Monday’s meeting, the Board of Aldermen was asked how Rutland High School could fly the flag of a group named by the FBI as a “known domestic terrorist organization.”
“I’m not sure how they can fly that on public ground,” the questioner said.
Board President Sharon Davis said the school was controlled by the School Board, not the Board of Aldermen. When pressed, she said she could have the city attorney check on what, exactly, the board’s authority might be.
Unaddressed was the premise of the discussion. Has the FBI designated Black Lives Matter a “known domestic terrorist organization”?
The short answer is: no.
The long answer is that people who think it was might be misremembering the publicity around a 2017 intelligence assessment by the FBI’s counterterrorism division warning that “Black Identity Extremists” — BIE for short — might start attacking police in the response to the wave of police shootings of African-Americans that prompted the Black Lives Matter movement.
The report, which runs 12 pages, doesn’t contain the phrase “Black Lives Matter.” The only extremist organization it mentions by name is the Black Liberation Army, which it says operated from 1970 to 1984 and is brought up for historical perspective. Also, the report discusses the “Moorish” ideology, which is an Afrocentric subset of the “sovereign citizen” movement.
“BIE violence has been rare over the past 20 years and there is sparse evidence of any convergence with (sovereign citizen extremists) who adhere to Moorish beliefs, who have historically engaged in nonviolent fraudulent schemes — including production of fraudulent personal identification documents such as International Motorist Certifications, passports, vehicle titles and registrations, and birth certificates — in support of their claims of sovereignty,” the report reads before going on to note that “non-Moorish” sovereign citizens have been violent toward police, but usually in the context of resisting arrest.
When the report was publicized, it drew an outcry from people who remembered the tactics the Hoover-era FBI used against the civil rights movement.
The Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks hate groups, lists numerous Black Nationalist organizations, none of which made it into the FBI report. In the forefront is the Nation of Islam, whose leadership’s history of anti-Semitic remarks the SPLC documents.The SPLC also took notes of a series of death threats sent to white professors at college African-American studies programs. Also, the group says that none of the Black Nationalist groups it tracks has a history of violence like the Ku Klux Klan and its ilk.
The SPLC lists hate groups by local chapter, and the section on Black Nationalism has more than 200 entries with names such as Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge, Revolutionary Black Panther Party and the United Nuwaupians Worldwide. Appearing nowhere on that list is any group called “Black Lives Matter.”
“Black nationalists, however, should not be confused with the many non-racist African-American organizations that work for social justice and the elimination of institutional racism in America,” the SPLC website notes.
In other news
Matt Merritt got confirmed to the Rutland Redevelopment Authority Board Monday by a vote of 9-1.
The Board of Aldermen votes on mayoral appointments by secret ballot, so I’m usually left to guess who voted how when there’s dissent. This time, however, Alderman Chris Ettori outed himself as the “no” vote.
“It’s not about you,” Ettori told Merritt. “It’s about the RRA. The RRA really needs someone with some real estate experience.”
Ettori said the RRA board has one more vacancy, and encouraged people with real estate experience to put themselves forward for it.
Mayor David Allaire also named Bob Pelletier as his pick for building inspector, saying Pelletier’s background in construction, including running the Chester-based French Connection Builder, made him “uniquely qualified.” That nomination was tabled until the next meeting.
Calendar
The Animal Control Board meets at 6 p.m. Monday at the police department to hear a vicious dog complaint.
The City Hall calendar also shows a “City Safety Committee” meeting at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
