It was an “excellent” fair week, according to fair association President Robert Congdon.
“We were up, pretty much, 20% on the gates this year,” he Friday.
Congdon said final numbers were still being tallied, but that combined paid and unpaid visits had been 40,000 to 50,000 last year and climbed to 50,000 to 60,000 this year. He said the carnival company that supplied the rides was happy, as well.
“They shared with me that every fair they’ve been at this year, (ridership) has been down 10(%) to 15% from last year,” he said. “We matched last year.”
Congdon said they got some feedback on rides to try to add next year and would try to avoid not having a Ferris wheel. He said that and the carousel both were missing because of breakdowns prior to the fair.
He said the Dock Dogs show, blacksmith shop and butterfly tent all were big hits that would return, and that the racing pigs would likely never go away.
The fair may be over, but the season isn’t. Congdon said upcoming events at the fairgrounds include a “Euro car show,” vintage market days, a monster truck show and a Shriner community event.
Redevelopments
The Rutland Redevelopment Authority made its reply to Stephen Box this week.
Box, a developer who recently moved to Rutland and has bought several properties, sent the RRA board a letter earlier this month complaining that Executive Director Brennan Duffy was discriminating against him due to personal animus.
Duffy and board Chair Edward Clark made no immediate reply, and declined to comment when I called. Clark sent out a letter this week stating he took the allegations seriously and “spent a considerable amount of time” investigating them before the board met to discuss them.
“Based on the statements you have made, and the statements and facts presented to the board publicly by Mr. Duffy, we believe that Mr. Duffy did not exhibit bias in his dealings with you and did not discriminate against you, nor did the RRA,” Clark wrote. “Our understanding is that we may be coordinating with you and VCDP on grant potential for at least one of your projects at this time, a fact that supports our conclusion.”
Clark went on to say that the RRA could probably improve its process for partnering with developers — Box also has had an ongoing exchange of emails with City Attorney Matthew Bloomer about his frustrations in that regard — and that a project Box pitched this week sounded promising. He closed by suggesting Box’s demeanor could be more calm and respectful during future presentations.
Calendar
Monday, the finance committee meets at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the Department of Public Works’ requests from the city’s ARPA funds.
Tuesday is the school board’s monthly meeting. Yes, they’ll be talking about the mascot again: the agenda includes a first reading on the “nondiscriminatory mascots and school branding policy” and an action item on the mascot. That is, however, not the only thing they’re doing. The agenda also has first reads on nine other policies and second readings on two of them.
