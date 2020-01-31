A few weeks after I was hired in 2000, then-Fire Chief Craig Shelley resigned “to save the city money.”
I was assigned to do a brief history of fire department leadership. If James Larsen departs — he’s on paid administrative leave, and Mayor David Allaire says they are working on a settlement — seven of the 13 chiefs in the department’s history will have left under one cloud or another — including the last six in a row.
The very creation of the Rutland Fire Department was controversial. Prior to 1894, the city had been served by a volunteer department. A poor firefighting infrastructure had driven up insurance rates and converting to a professional fire department was conceived of as an answer.
It met with resistance. After the the Board of Aldermen approved the ordinance creating the fire department, firefighter E.S. Whittaker was quoted as saying, “If the aldermen of this city think they can run the fire department better than it is run now, let them try it.”
The department’s first chief, Kingsley Hannum, held the post until 1899, when he retired and George Dunton took over.
Dunton was chief until 1906, when the Mead Building fire brought his career to an end. Broken-down equipment and a poor response time let what started as a small fire spread until it did $700,000 damage — online inflation calculators put that at about $20 million in today’s money.
Dunton was fired for “general inefficiency,” although a Herald editorial suggested Dunton might have been more efficient if city government had actually let him run the department.
Golden age
The next two chiefs modernized the department, and the one after that presided over an epoch of success.
As a youth, Alfred Koltonski hung out at the fire station, playing checkers with the chief. He was hired as a firefighter in 1912 at the age of 17. Twelve years later he became chief, and held the position for 52 years. He ran the department so well that Rutland’s insurance rates were said to be below the national average during that era.
Koltonski’s successor, Richard Barron, is largely remembered for dying in the line of duty in 1984 when the crane bucket he was in was struck by a passing trailer.
The modern era
When Gerald Lloyd retired in 1997, it was at the end of a 40-year career, but it was also amid a pair of discrimination lawsuits. Craig Shelley, his replacement, was described by one firefighter as having “no people skills.”
Gerald Lancour’s stint was so short that I had forgotten about it. He replaced Shelley in 2000 and 15 firefighters picketed City Hall in response. The following year he declared, “I’ve had enough.” Still, Lancour said the department was stable and firefighters did their jobs despite the personality conflicts.
Lancour’s replacement, Rutland Town Fire Chief Robert Schlachter, also met immediate resistance. I remember newsroom conversations about city firefighters complaining it was an “insult” to put a chief from a volunteer department in charge of a professional one.
Schlachter made it to 2015, making him the longest-serving chief since Koltonski, when he was fired. Then-Mayor Christopher Louras would only say it was time for a change.
Lingering questions
I never fully understood what came next. Louras picked Michael Jones, who was highly regarded as a military administrator but had never served or trained as a firefighter. His efforts to restructure the department met with a unanimous vote of no-confidence from the firefighter’s union and firefighters campaigned against Louras in the city election.
Louras repeatedly said the department needed an administrator, not a firefighter, that it needed someone to institute “culture change.” I’m not sure there is a worker anywhere in the world who doesn’t resent a boss that can’t do the worker’s job, and it has to be even more pronounced in a job that involves risking life and limb. Wouldn’t an actual firefighter, I asked after Louras’ 2017 election loss, have had a better chance of getting buy-in for the changes he wanted made?
Louras replied that under three mayors and five chiefs, there was one constant at the fire department — the firefighters and the departmental culture.
Shortly after Louras was out, so was Jones.
Larsen replaced him, and now we’re all just waiting to see what follows.
Calendar
The Board of Aldermen will meet at 7 p.m. Monday. The agenda includes and update of downtown strategic planning efforts, a liquor license application for the soon-to-open Chipotle and a solar project backed by Joe Giancola.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.