First, what didn’t happen this week.
Mayor David Allaire did not appoint anyone to finish out the term of former Alderman Devon Neary, who stepped down to become the new executive director of the Rutland Region Planning Commission.
The mayor said he was speaking with some candidates and expected to submit a name to the Board of Aldermen for confirmation by the July 18 meeting.
Eternal Rest
As I filed the story on Evergreen Cemetery’s financial woes, it crossed my mind that with so many local historical figures buried there, the trustees ought to be able to make a case for the cemetery becoming a state historical site to ensure its continued maintenance.
Evergreen board of trustees President Paula McCann, whom I couldn’t reach Thursday but got back to me Friday, said that’s not how any of this works.
“There’s no money for historical sites, either,” she said. “We’ve gone through lots of ideas.”
McCann said some of those ideas could help them make their way back to sustainability, but they would need some start-up cash to make them happen.
“We’re so poor, we don’t have internet at the office,” she said.
If they changed that, and bought some particular software, McCann said, they could scan all the cemetery’s old paper records and put them in a database people could search for a fee.
“We get those calls almost every day,” she said.
She said digital pictures of gravestones could also generate revenue.
McCann said the last thing the trustees want is to dissolve the association. In the meantime, she said they could use more board members and wanted to assure that contracts for yet-unused gravesites will he honored regardless of what happens.
“We just need help,” she said. “We need help. ... We do have ideas. We just don’t have the money to enact them.”
Rule of Law
As muscle-car enthusiasts asked not to be outlawed alongside louder, “crackle tune” vehicles, Alderman Michael Talbott pointed out that a law against loud cars would not necessarily mean people with loud cars would get in trouble for it.
“We have an ordinance about backyard fire pits, but there are hundreds of backyard fire pits in the city,” he said. “Unless it’s a nuisance, no one is going to get called on it.”
I recall a time about a decade ago when it occurred to me that the ice-cream truck that had been playing its jingle at a deafening volume while parked across the street from my house was probably violating the city’s “boom car” ordinance. For those who don’t remember, there was a period in the early 2000s where loud car stereos were one of the biggest issues before the Board of Aldermen, and an ordinance was crafted to bring down the volume.
Then City Attorney Andrew Costello said that by the language of the ordinance, it looked like the truck was indeed in violation. Then RCPD Lt. Kevin Geno, on the other hand, said his officers were unlikely to write the truck a ticket because “That’s the kind of thing where kids get ice cream.”
Calendar
The Police Commission meets at 6 p.m. Monday with its standard agenda.
The Planning Commission has a meeting on the calendar for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, but no agenda had been posted as of Friday afternoon.
