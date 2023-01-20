City Fire Chief William Lovett has sounded a bit annoyed the last couple times I spoke with him.
Both of these occasions were after fires where Lovett said his firefighters’ jobs were made more difficult and dangerous by clutter they encountered inside burning buildings. A firefighter was hurt in the most recent of the two — not directly because of the clutter, but Lovett’s account made it sound as if it were a factor that didn’t help.
A shift in the fire at the Pine Tree Lodge Saturday night meant firefighters on the second floor of the building could no longer get down the stairs. They had to go out a window and, because of the debris inside, Lovett said they could only get to one window and had to go out one at a time. Lovett said the firefighter in front hurt his back while making haste so that his partner would not have too long wait.
“People have to control their belongings,” Lovett said. “They can’t block paths out of their house. Think about it before you have your house so cluttered you can’t get out.”
Flowing on
The city may have another vote on fluoride in its future.
Jack Crowther was back before the Board of Aldermen this week. Earlier this month, he tried unsuccessfully to get a charter change placed on the March ballot that would strip the public works commissioner of his absolute authority over the water system. Crowther said Tuesday he might conduct a petition drive to get that before voters next year.
In the meantime, Crowther asked the board to order a public hearing at which Commissioner James Rotondo could be questioned about why the city water is fluoridated. That failed by a vote of 4-3 — one seat is vacant on the board and two members were absent. Among those voting against it was one of the board’s longtime opponents of fluoridation, Alderman Tom DePoy, who noted that fluoride was already in the city budget for next year.
“I don’t see where a public hearing or anything else is going to do any good at this time,” he said.
Who votes?
Giving a presentation to the Board of Aldermen on the school budget Tuesday, school district CFO Ted Plemenos told the board, “Every year, as you know, the board approves two tax rates, the residential and the nonresidential....”
This is true, which means it’s time for me to remind everyone that they are not supposed to.
For those who weren’t around or already forgot, in 2020, they voted against approving the education tax rates before City Treasurer Mary Markowski convinced aldermen to reconsider. When I checked with the state later about what would have happened if the board hadn’t backed down, the response amounted to “They did what?”
The deputy tax commissioner told me in no uncertain terms that the education tax rates were not the city’s to set, that other municipalities no longer voted on them, and that he did not know why the city still thought they voted on the rates set by the state.
The aldermen voted on the education tax rates last year, but nobody tried to vote them down that time.
Calendar
As of this writing, the City Hall calendar looks empty next week. We’ll see if that holds up.
