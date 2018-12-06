We all think we know how local politics work.
Plenty of people inferred that after the work city firefighters did to help elect Mayor David Allaire, the new mayor would owe a political debt to the fire department, or at least to certain elements within it. Former Deputy Chief James Miles said he thought so.
Miles, who left the department after clashing with new Chief James Larsen, said he went to Allaire about the conflict, pleading both as deputy chief and as a taxpayer for Allaire to get involved.
"The mayor said that he didn't want to hear it," Miles said. "The mayor told me to use the chain of command. ... He basically told me to bring it back to the fire department."
Miles said this felt like a betrayal after the firefighters' support of Allaire's candidacy.
"The mayor told me change can be difficult," Miles said. "Maybe he can remember that in March."
Allaire said he couldn't say much about what was, ultimately, a personnel issue.
"I'm conducting myself in this office and doing what I think is best for the city," he said. "I'll let whatever actions that have happened speak for themselves."
Bottom lines
I did try to get Allaire to speak a bit more about what the transition at the department means for the budget. Vacancies have meant a lot of overtime — including for the chief himself, which almost never happens — and then there's what the city has shelled out in (so far) two buyouts of firefighters.
"When you have several people leave, there's normally a payout that comes with that," Allaire said. "I think in the long run, the department's going to be in much better shape, and you're going to see savings on the other end."
Visibility
As we discussed what he's trying to do with the department, Larsen made several references to efforts at increased visibility. The easiest example to point to was the presence this summer of a truck and crew at the farmers' market every Saturday.
Also, the department has started swearing in officers — most recently newly minted Lt. Scott Mangan — during Board of Aldermen meetings. I'd never seen that before a few weeks back.
"I think what's been the protocol during the last couple years has been the swearing in and the celebration has been done at the department," Allaire said. "We felt it was a community celebration and should be done in front of the cameras so people put a face to the name and see what's happening."
Calendar
The budget process will continue to churn next week.
Monday, the Public Works Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. to go over its section. Also, Monday has a police commission meeting scheduled for 6 p.m.
The Public Works Committee reconvenes at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to look at the water and sewer rate study.
Wednesday, the Planning Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. The main item on the agenda appears to be reviewing a presentation on the proposed sign ordinance revisions.
