I noted in my story on election night that nobody I talked to could remember a time when two incumbents were voted off the Board of Aldermen.
A phone call Wednesday morning from former Mayor John Cassarino pointed me toward an answer.
Three incumbents — Sigismund Wysolmerski, Henry Brislin and Charles Franzoni — were voted off the board in 1992.
“The anti-incumbent vote shows residents are angry with the poor economy and a lack of progress on city development issues, officials said,” wrote my early 1990s predecessor, Julie Hoogland.
With another incumbent not running again, the only sitting alderman to rejoin the board that year was the late David Sagi.
Here’s the bit that will be meat and potatoes for those of you who want to make pithy observations about Rutland politics: One of the newcomers joining the board in that election 28 years ago was Sam Gorruso — yes, the same Sam Gorruso who just rejoined the board this week.
Gorruso won alongside Kevin Jones, Neville Barrett and another name that recently returned to prominence in city politics — Alderman William Gillam.
We’re not done yet! The incumbent who chose not to run that year? Current Alderman Paul Clifford.
The Bernie effect?
Both of this year’s ousted incumbents — Scott Tommola and Matt Reveal — invoked Bernie Sanders in explaining why they think they lost. I can’t say it’s unreasonable to guess that the Democratic primary may have driven a disproportionately leftist turnout in the city and to note that successful challenger Michael Talbott was favored by the city’s Democrats — or at least was strongly promoted on the Rutland City Democrats Facebook page.
A total of 2,999 city residents turned out to vote in the Democratic primary. That’s more than twice the 1,218 who voted in the Republican presidential primary — which you could be excused for not knowing was even happening given how little attention it’s received. Of those Democratic ballots, 1,365 went to Sanders.
However, there are a number of data points that confound this narrative.
Alderman Paul Clifford, for example, didn’t exactly endear himself to local progressives in the past year. It didn’t hurt him any — he ended the night Tuesday with the second-highest vote total. More than 600 people who voted for Clifford didn’t see fit to vote for Tommola or Reveal. If either had won over at least half of those voters, they’d still be on the board.
It’s also worth noting that while the Rutland City Democrats Facebook page did link to a video attacking Tommola over his attitude on race, as of Thursday only 13 people had watched it, according to YouTube’s view counter.
Number games
I’ve noticed some folks asking about the meaning of the near-identical quips from Tommola and Reveal about the people who ousted them from the board not being able to “count to six.”
Since this column is developing a theme of old things being new again, here’s a quote from the story on that 1992 election in which then-Mayor Jeffrey Wennberg was asked about all the support he had just lost on the Board of Aldermen.
“As (former Mayor) Jack Daley used to say, ‘You can get anything done as long as you can count to six,’” Wennberg said. “I’m sure that rule still applies.”
For those of you still scratching your heads, six votes is the majority needed to approve anything on the 11-member Board of Aldermen.
Eternal struggles
Right below the story on the 1992 aldermanic race was a story about the city voting down a new rec center.
Just in case you’re like me and starting to have trouble remembering just how long ago anything happened, this was not the plan to expand the facilities at Giorgetti. Back in 1992, the voters were resoundingly deciding against buying the former Great Expectations location on Curtis Avenue — today the site of Vermont Sport and Fitness.
Fast forward to the present day, and we’re once again talking about buying a gym — this time the one on the campus of the now-defunct College of St. Joseph. Prior to the college handing the campus over to Heritage Family Credit Union to settle its debts, Mayor David Allaire had spoken about extending the city’s lease on the gym ahead of the bond vote he expected would be necessary to buy it.
Heritage, however, had indicated it wants to unload the campus and is not interested in being a landlord. I had trouble imagining Allaire wanting to put another bond vote in front of the voters so soon after the $5 million road bond, no matter how solidly that one was approved.
Allaire said it shouldn’t come to that.
“I had an initial conversation with (HFCU CEO) Matt Levandowski this morning in my office,” the mayor said Wednesday. “They have a desire to continue (the lease) because they see the benefit to the community. They see the number of people going in there.”
Allaire said the future of the city’s involvement in the gym will come down to questions of price and timing, and he expects to have further discussions next week.
“They obviously do not have any desire to be long-term landlords ... but they are attuned to being good citizens of the community,” he said.
One of the complaints about the 1992 proposal was that the building lacked an indoor pool. Also, that was one of the complaints I heard about the Giorgetti plan in 2011. The CSJ gym doesn’t have a pool, either. If it gets to a vote, we’ll see how many times history can repeat itself.
Calendar
No committee meetings next week — the aldermen don’t usually do lame duck sessions — but other corners of city government are still going about their business.
The police commission meets at 6 p.m. Monday, though no agenda has been posted as of this writing.
Wednesday, the Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. to discuss the rewrite of the city’s master plan.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
