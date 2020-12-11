I need to start this week by wiping some egg off my face.
When I was asking around last week if any of my usual sources had heard of anyone planning to run for city assessor, I did not think to check and see if anyone had actually filed paperwork with the city clerk’s office to run for the position. Who puts in a petition this early?
Katie Langlois, that’s who. Langlois, who handles collections for the city treasurer’s office, filed her petition last week. Now we’ll just have to see if anyone runs against her. City Clerk Henry Heck said he didn’t have any others as of Friday afternoon.
“It is early,” he said.
It should be noted, in the interest of full disclosure, that Langlois and I graduated together in the Proctor High School Class of 1993 — Go Phantoms!
On the Bus
Ken Putnam, the executive director of Marble Valley Regional Transit District, called me Friday, having finally had some time to process the news about Rutland Free Library planning to move to the former College of St. Joseph campus. The library’s leadership has said that when they move out of downtown, they expect to lean hard on The Bus to help their disadvantaged patrons.
“We’re excited and hoping we can put something together for trips throughout the day and into the evening,” Putnam said. “The Proctor Route is the one that services that, so it’s always been minimal ridership— very minimal — but it’s worked.”
With the city recreation center and the library and the senior living facility planned for the campus, though, Putnam said it isn’t going to keep working. He said they had begun talking about an expansion, but don’t know what it will look like yet.
“If we could marry it with another route, that would be ideal,” he said. “If we have to run a new route out there, we will. ... We can do anything. Even if it means adding another bus at certain times of the day, we’ll do what we have to do.”
When they settle on what that is, might there be state money the city delegation could wrangle for them? Maybe, said Rep. William Notte, D-Rutland.
“It’s become a rallying cry at the State House to get people out of individual cars and onto the bus, so there’d probably be a sentiment toward funding in that direction,” Notte said.
An Honest Man in Politics
I started liking Gary Donahue the first time I spoke to him.
The three-term former alderman died Thanksgiving Day, and the Board of Aldermen opened its meeting this week with a moment of silence in his memory.
Donahue was largely unknown in the city before he ran for the board in 2012, and he largely kept out of the public eye after he decided not to run again in 2018. He was an unforgettable presence on the board during the six years in between.
He was quite possibly the single most quotable board member I have ever covered, and I could always count on him to enliven an otherwise dull discussion. More than once, when I got back to the newsroom and described the events at one meeting or another, an editor would eagerly ask “What did Gary say?” It was almost always something interesting.
He was also, though, the most straightforward person I have ever encountered in 20 years of covering local politics. He was never evasive or coy. I was once at his house when Alderwoman Sharon Davis called him to make a vote-trading deal. When he realized I had written down his half of the conversation, he sighed that I was going to get him into trouble, but made no effort to keep me from printing what I had heard — he saw no reason people shouldn’t know how the sausages are made.
I had many long conversations with Donahue and never saw the slightest trace of ambition in him. A lifelong Rutlander and career CVPS man, Donahue genuinely seemed to have gotten involved to do what was best for the common people. That led him in some odd-seeming directions, like his constant efforts to get rid of White’s Pool, but it also drove him to lead the charge on shoring up the city pension — an effort Mayor David Allaire credited to him this week.
He was also — and he would tell you as much — driven by a strong anti-authority streak. He took to greeting me by saying, “Gordon, you’re not my friend,” after one of his fellow board members warned him against getting too chummy with the press. I don’t know as I would say we were friends, but I was incredibly fond of him.
The last time I visited him, he ushered me into his house with an air of giddy excitement like a kid on Christmas morning. Once inside, I saw why. He had used clothesline to rig up a tripwire across the door between his kitchen and living room. I dutifully stepped through it, and it triggered a system of pulleys that rang a bell on the far side of room. I have rarely seen anyone happier.
Rest in peace, Gary.
Calendar
The Police Commission meets at 6 p.m. Monday with an agenda that includes all the standard reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.