Public Works Commissioner Jeffrey Wennberg spent a good chunk of Monday’s committee meeting reminding aldermen why the city was changing to a new water metering system.
FATHOM Water Systems, the company overseeing installation of the new smart meters and taking over water billing in the city, took a lot of strongly worded criticism at that meeting over a series of mishaps during the installation. Wennberg, however, pointed out at length that the system being replaced was far from flawless. He said one advantage of the changeover was that the city did a comprehensive audit that caught a large number of errors in the city’s billing.
“Most of the time, we were losing money because of an error,” said Gail Gorruso, the business manager for the Department of Public Works.
One particularly egregious example was a particular chain restaurant, where Wennberg and Gorruso said a defect in the meter had resulted in only a fortieth of the water being billed in the course of the last decade. One of their most recent bills should have been $4,825, Wennberg said, and instead was $119.
“The opportunity to audit was enormous,” Gorruso said. “This would not have been found in forecasting because it looked like the last quarter.”
Wennberg said there were several houses where seasonal residents had their water turned off when they went away, and then billing never resumed when they came back and had the water turned on again.
“You wouldn’t catch that unless you had some reason to know,” Wennberg said. “We weren’t even reading the meters.”
Water under bridge
Alderman Scott Tommola took all this in and asked if there had been any thought to issuing retroactive bills to any of the users who had gotten large amounts of water without paying for it. Wennberg said the department made a policy decision that they would pursue cases where there were documented indications of fraud or theft, but would otherwise let it go.
“The logic of that is, it’s not their fault we took 25 years to change their meter,” Wennberg said. “We write it off, and we make sure we get it right from that day forward.”
Refugees
I get a lot of my and my daughter’s clothes from Old Navy now that we don’t have a Sears or a J.C. Penney or a Gap — I love McNeil & Reedy, and I’m not above shopping at WalMart, but it’s nice having something in between. Places like T.J. Maxx and Goodwill are very hit-or-miss — so it wasn’t with complete professional detachment that I asked RRA Executive Director Brennan Duffy if they might find a storefront for one of the not-quite-dead mall’s last chains somewhere in town.
Duffy said he was reaching out to Old Navy, and those conversations would take place.
It continues to mystify me that Rutland isn’t supporting more clothing retailers. I like shopping online, but I also like trying clothes on before I buy them, and I especially like making my kid try things on before buying them for her. I strongly suspect there are 1,000 or so other parents in the greater Rutland area who feel similarly and don’t much want to drive to Glens Falls to shop.
Duffy said the RRA is about to begin updating the downtown strategic plan, which will include a look at various market trends. Perhaps that will provide some insight and a strategy. If it can all come together and bear fruit before the next time I have to go back-to-school shopping, so much the better.
Calendar
At 7 p.m. Monday, the Board of Aldermen will meet with an agenda that includes an update on the Zamias fund and the permit for the Halloween parade.
At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Finance Committee will meet to review the budget for the parking deck.
At 6 p.m. Wednesday, the Development Review Board will meet to discuss proposed changes to the under-construction Starbucks that would accommodate a yet-unnamed second restaurant in the building. I think we’ve all heard the same rumors about who that would be, but nobody has filed anything official yet.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.