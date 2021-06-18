If you’re of my generation and you only studied the history you needed to get through school, it is easy enough to come away with the impression that the U.S. had slavery, and that was bad, but then we had a war to end it.
After that we had racism, and that was bad, but it was mostly in the South and then some people got thrown off buses and sprayed with fire hoses and Martin Luther King Jr. had a dream and then racism was mostly over. Or so we were more or less taught.
But there’s a lot of history we didn’t learn.
Who here knows what a Sambo joke is?
There is a whole history to the term “Sambo” that is beyond the scope of this column, but the Sambo jokes I’m talking about are jokes about black people, one of whom is usually named “Sambo,” being dumb and lazy. They’re similar in style to the “dumb Polack” jokes people my age unfortunately grew up telling — it wouldn’t surprise me if some of those jokes had been adapted from Sambo jokes — but those tended to be a little more aggressively offensive, often featuring some very cringe-worthy caricatures of African American speech.
Maybe you knew some or all of that. Did you know the Rutland Herald used to regularly use Sambo jokes as filler?
I don’t remember what I was looking up the first time I stumbled into one in our digital archive a year or two ago. I found a whole bunch more a few weeks back when I was researching the history of Pine Hill Park. As late as 1927, the Herald used blatantly racist jokes to plug holes at the end of columns that weren’t quite long enough.
This wasn’t just a Rutland Herald thing. I didn’t have to look hard to find pieces with the same format in old newspapers in Indiana and Tennessee. It has the look of some kind of syndicated feature akin to comic strips and crossword puzzles.
When I was in junior high, I think everybody told at least one of those “dumb Polack” jokes I mentioned earlier, but I would have been surprised to find one in the newspaper, thrown in randomly at the end of a story on new stores opening in the mall.
This is not history anyone ever taught me. This is history I stumbled into entirely on my own while looking for something else. The history I was taught was that Vermont banned slavery before anyone else and was a major hub for the underground railroad. The history I was taught avoided examples of pervasive and casual racism that has been regularly used — even here.
Is there maybe a bit more we could stand to know about our own history?
Speaking of...
Last week I mentioned how I had not been able to confirm the suggestion that Whitney Marsh was Rutland’s first female commissioner of public works.
She wasn’t.
A few people have reached out to tell me about Gail Tirre, who held the job from late 1985 to mid-1987.
It sounds like it was a memorable tenure — contemporary coverage describes near-constant battles with the union starting with her first week on the job. She ultimately stepped down, she said at the time, due to a stream of personal attacks aimed at her and her daughter.
It was Tirre, according to a story on her appointment, who was the first woman to hold the position.
Calendar
Monday, the Board of Aldermen meets at 7 p.m. The agenda includes a legislative update and information on the American Rescue Plan Act.
Tuesday, the Animal Control Board meets at 5:30 p.m. for a vicious dog hearing.
Wednesday, the Planning Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. to continue work on the zoning rewrite.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.