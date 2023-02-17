Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 15F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 15F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.