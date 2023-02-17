Winterfest fell victim to the false spring.
That’s what we’re calling the mid-winter thaw now, right? Back when I worked at Killington, we called in “Junuary.”
In any case, it got warm and rainy and Winterfest’s organizers sledding down Center Street planned for Tuesday wasn’t going to work out this year. Other parts of Winterfest are still on, though, including the human foosball tournament, which also on Tuesday.
Visit Rutland Recreation and Parks Department website at www.rutlandrec.com/winterfest for a full listing of events.
Law and order
In order to keep it coherent, and because the issue really did seem to spill over into everything else, I focused on the housing discussion in my story on this week’s aldermanic candidate forum. There was, though, some discussion of public safety that merits retrieval from the cutting room floor.
In particular, the “catch-and-release” of people charged with what are usually (allegedly) drug-motivated property crimes was on the minds of the candidates, though it wasn’t clear there was much they thought the city could do.
“We cannot blame the police,” Alderman Larry Cupoli said. “They’re working hard. We cannot blame the courts. ... A lot of this has come out of the Legislature. ... We have to bring that to the attention of the voters.”
Challenger Alex Adams said he sees a lot of desperation — among people committing crimes and police tasked with catching them.
“The police don’t want to be picking up a person for committing a crime three days after committing the same crime,” he said. “The people committing those crimes don’t want to be doing it, either.”
Adams said people need multiple — but not infinite — chances to get their lives on track and support while they are doing so.
Re-collections
The candidates were unanimously in favor of the proposed 1% sales tax, all offering some comment about the city needing more revenue and property taxpayers being overburdened. Alderman Tom DePoy, though, offered one caveat — wanting to make sure the money gets to the city.
Some time ago, DePoy reminded us, he was looking at invoices for online purchases he made for his cleaning business and saw he was being charged an extra 1% over the state’s normal sales tax because he lived in “Rutland.” With the city and town having the same zip code, the seller’s software was unable to distinguish between the town, which has a local option sales tax, and the city, which does not.
DePoy said city officials will need to make sure that sort of glitch doesn’t result in the city’s revenue going to the town.
Calendar
City Hall is closed on Monday for Presidents Day, so the Board of Aldermen meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The agenda includes a couple of business start-up grant applications, the city’s contract for use of the Vermont Achievement Center pool and an update on plans for Main Street Park.
