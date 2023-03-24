First, I want to apologize to several of the aldermen who got sworn in on Monday for how they looked in that photo.
I'm not naming any names. If you didn't like how you looked, or if you've just been mocked for having your eyes closed, sorry.
First, I want to apologize to several of the aldermen who got sworn in on Monday for how they looked in that photo.
I’m not naming any names. If you didn’t like how you looked, or if you’ve just been mocked for having your eyes closed, sorry.
The problem is, there were just too many of you this time, and the angles in the aldermanic chambers were no good. Out of 12 snaps, that was the only one where all of your faces were showing — well, most of all of your faces.
Moving on ...
Vacant properties are going back on the city’s agenda.
Mayor Michael Doenges said this week he plans to offer the Board of Aldermen drafts for a beefed-up rewrite of the vacant property ordinance that was adopted in 2013 but does not appear to have been used much in the last several years.
First, though, Doenges said he needs to complete the process of hiring a new city attorney so the drafts can be written by someone with a professional grasp of the law. That, he said, remains an ongoing process.
New Board of Aldermen President Michael Talbott released committee assignments on Thursday evening. Alderman William Gillam has inherited chairmanship of the Recreation Committee, which was long the domain of former alderman Thomas DePoy. Gillam also is chairman of the Public Works Committee. Alderwoman Anna Tadio has stepped up to be chair of the Community and Economic Development Committee, which was Talbott’s previous posting, and also will head the General Committee.
Alderwoman Sharon Davis continues as chair of the Finance and Public Safety committees; and Alderwoman Carrie Savage remains at the head of Charter and Ordinance.
In trying to remember who had some of those chairmanships previously, I went to the meeting minutes page on the city website and may have stumbled into a hole in the record-keeping.
The Public Works Committee has no minutes posted since Aug. 9, which can’t be right because they have to have met at least once for their budget review sometime after Nov. 1. Similarly, the Recreation Committee has no minutes since July 20, 2021, and I (and state law) know that’s not right.
I’m pressed for time, so I guess I’ll check again next week and look for people to hassle if some more don’t appear.
As of this writing, the week is looking pretty empty. I hope there aren’t any missing warnings hiding with those missing committee minutes.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
City Reporter
Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.
