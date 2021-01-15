Statewide media reports indicate that Vermont Republicans are doing some soul-searching right now, with GOP members of the Legislature saying the party’s state leadership should either join in Gov. Phil Scott’s call for President Donald Trump’s resignation or removal, or they should resign themselves.
Shortly after Scott made that call in response to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol Building, I tried to reach Vermont GOP Chairwoman Deborah Billado for comment. Since she wasn’t in my Rolodex, I started calling our local Republican leaders hoping someone would pony up a cell number. In that process, I had a brief conversation with Sen. Brian Collamore, R-Rutland County, about the day’s events, which he called “pretty awful.”
“I can’t defend it,” he said of the attempt by Trump supporters to disrupt the certification of the results of the 2020 election. “There’s no way this should have happened. We, as a party, like to think of ourselves as championing law and order and this is the exact opposite of law and order. ... This today, there’s no way to defend this. There’s people climbing the walls, for God’s sake. There a picture of somebody at Nancy Pelosi’s desk with his feet up. Even if you don’t agree with Nancy Pelosi, don’t care for her, you have to respect the office.”
Collamore said he was grateful that in Vermont, at least, the two sides of the political aisle might not agree, but they all try to work for what’s best.
“I think there’s a difference between Vermont’s Republicans and those on the national scene,” he said. “I think the Vermont Republicans do have those characteristics ... of being able to, for the most part, see a problem and come up with a solution for a problem.”
Discontent
I don’t think I have ever seen tempers flare between members of the Board of Aldermen as frequently as I have during the past year. While most of the exchanges that have stuck in my mind grew out of the board’s discussions of racial issues, this week’s moment of acrimony sounded entirely personal.
As the General Committee Chairwoman Melinda Humphrey tried to sort out which of the board members present Thursday were actually on the committee and therefore eligible to vote on an RFP for “business process improvement” services, Alderman Sam Gorruso quipped that Alderman William Gillam “doesn’t even know he’s on the board.”
Gillam took exception.
“You know, Sam, I’m getting tired of this crap,” he said. “You need to keep your little comments to yourself and be professional.”
This was the first time I’ve picked up on tension between these two in particular. Gorruso attempted to mollify Gillam.
“We’ve been friends for a long time, and I’m kidding with you,” he said.
Wennberg Outtakes
Cut for length from my career retrospective of former Mayor Jeffrey Wennberg was his account of the deals made for the construction of Diamond Run Mall.
Wennberg’s first mayoral campaign was inspired in part by his opposition to a proposed shopping center on the north end of town — it was one of the points of difference between him and opponent Kevin Mullin — and he fought against similar proposals once he was in office.
“We had pretty much opposed anything outside of the city that would suck the life out of the downtown,” he said. “Along came Damien Zamias.”
Wennberg said this was the sixth regional mall proposal in five or six years, and while the city’s opposition had helped stymie the rest of them, he could tell early on that Diamond Run Mall would be different for two reasons. One, he said, was the location, which was already developed enough that it would be hard to argue that a mall would change the character. The other was Zamias himself.
Zamias came to Wennberg, offered city officials a “thumbnail sketch” of his plans and asked for their support. Wennberg told him that was unlikely, but Zamias pressed on, convincing him that even if they couldn’t reach total agreement, they could work together to make the fight less intense.
“I took a year,” Wennberg said. “We went back and forth and back and forth ... Damien was very creative.”
The negotiations almost resulted in Zamias buying the downtown Rutland shopping plaza. Wennberg said the developer had agreed to buy the property and operate it in tandem with the mall, giving him a vested interest in the health of downtown, but the deal fell apart when financing dried up during the real estate crash of the early 1990s. Instead, the impact payments that created the “Zamias Fund” were agreed to.
Calendar
City Hall will be closed Monday for Martin Luther King Day.
That means the Board of Aldermen will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The agenda includes the confirmation vote on James Rotondo’s appointment as interim public works commissioner, a report from the city treasurer and an executive session on “probable litigation.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
