I try not to use superlatives, so I won't say the School Board's reorganizational meeting Tuesday was the most dysfunctional meeting I have ever covered.
However, I've had a hard time this week trying to think of one that was more of a mess than what happened after the motion to restore the "Raider" nickname. When I covered the smaller towns in the western half of the county, I saw a number of long-standing personal grudges flare up during debates in a number of ways, but watching a chairman talk over someone he'd just recognized was a first.
Attempts at objectivity sometimes make it hard to communicate the true feeling of a thing, so I want to encourage every city voter and every parent of a child in Rutland City Schools to watch the recording of the meeting, which is available on the RCPS YouTube channel, so they can see exactly how the people running the school district conducted themselves and form their own conclusions about how acceptable it was.
It's a chunk of time, and I don't blame anyone who would rather spend it doing something else. My job is sitting through these things so you folks don't have to. But sometimes, it's best to see something with your own two eyes.
Teaching Tolerance
Before everything went haywire, Rutland Middle School Principal Pati Beaumont gave a presentation on the anti-discrimination work the school has been doing. Beaumont called the work, which has involved members of the NAACP and Restorative Justice Center, "difficult" and "essential" and said it can only succeed if the community works together.
Changes under the effort have included uses of "restorative justice circles" in the school's behavior program, which Beaumont said has seen significant success, and a move away from suspensions and toward a more "reflective" disciplinary process. She said they have also examined the curriculum for ways to make it more inclusive.
"We will never tolerate racism in Rutland Middle School," Beaumont said. "We are working as hard as we can to eliminate it."
Tricia O'Connor, one of the board's new members, questioned whether there was really anything to eliminate.
"Having had children in the school ... I haven't really heard about the racism being a common thing," she said.
O'Connor said she thought the situation should be handled as they come up rather than with an "umbrella" approach and suggested the school's efforts were just creating division.
"What we do is we teach tolerance," Beaumont said. "That's what we've done during the two years I've been there as an administrator. I would say when I was a teacher, there were definite racist things that happened that you would qualify as racist."
Beaumont said that a recent rise in "more blatant" racism had been noted by administrators at many schools.
"I think it's a nation that's struggling with how to get along," she said. "Our school is a microcosm of that."
Calendar
Monday I'm back to my regular turf when the Board of Aldermen meets at 7 p.m. The agenda includes the confirmation of several mayoral appointments and awarding the contract for the municipal scoping study.
That appears to be it for meetings next week, but I will also throw in that the annual spring work day at Pine Hill Park is scheduled for Saturday, April 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.