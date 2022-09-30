There’s still a chunk of the College of St. Joseph campus on the market.
Housing Trust of Rutland County Executive Director Mary Cohen said on Friday that the western chunk of the campus — the pond lies on the boundary — has about 20 acres that could be developed into housing.
“You can get quite a bit on 20 acres,” she said. “We can put 24 units on one acre, or less. You obviously want infrastructure, and you want to put the right amenities there for recreational use or whatever else we come up with.”
We all started hearing the campus had been sold well before Casella Waste was announced as the buyer of the eastern portion on Thursday. Cohen had been leading a redevelopment study for the property, funded by the city to the tune of $30,000. Discussions earlier in the week indicated that the study, which is about halfway complete, might be of use to whoever bought the campus.
That remains to be seen. As of Friday, Cohen said she had not managed to connect with Casella.
“I have tried,” she said. “I’m sure they’re all aflutter over there.”
Casella’s plan is to locate a training center and probably some administrative offices on the campus, and to build short-term housing for visiting workers and new hires. Cohen said all that sounds compatible with what she envisions for the other half of the property, and that she is open to collaborating with Casella in any way they decide works.
Cohen said during a Community and Economic Development meeting on Tuesday that she was considering getting site control over what remains of the property. Friday she said she was leaning harder in that direction and having the housing trust pursue development there, likely in partnership with other nonprofits and/or private developers.
The western portion of campus also includes the mansion and carriage house.
“It is a historical building with historical significance, so it will have to remain,” Cohen said. “Whether it’s as housing or some kind of community function remains to be seen.”
What works
The discussion of the Center Street scoping study on Tuesday included one bit of information that I had long suspected, but was glad to hear an expert say.
For as long as I’ve been paying attention to city politics, every couple years, someone who sounds like they don’t think anyone else has suggested it before bends my ear about how awesome Center Street would be if it was closed off to vehicular traffic. Inevitably, these conversations include the phrase “like Church Street in Burlington.”
Regardless of the other other differences between Rutland and Burlington, these proposals have never gone far because very few of the business-owners on Center Street want it to happen. That remained the case during the scoping study, and they showed they weren’t averse to change by largely backing a proposal to make the street one-way.
As the study was discussed in the Community and Economic Development Committee, consultant Dayton Crites said there seems to be one particular factor that correlates to communities in which a central street in a commercial district can be successfully converted into a pedestrian zone: having a college.
Calendar
The Board of Aldermen meets at 7 p.m. Monday. The agenda includes a lease agreement for a refurbished firetruck, issues with the downtown parking deck and an “Economic Development Strategy and Corresponding Structural Changes.”
Wednesday, the Finance Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. to discuss a capital improvement fund and the local option tax.
