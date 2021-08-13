Alderman Sam Gorruso wants to use ARPA money to put on a free Lady Gaga concert at the airport.
Gorruso said he wasn't feeling well enough to make the public forum Wednesday that focused on how to spend the city's $4.4 million share of the COVID stimulus, but he outlined his idea about bringing the "Born this Way" singer and "A Star is Born" actress to Rutland when I ran into him grabbing dinner at Maple Angus the following night.
"Everyone laughs when I first say it," he told me. "Then they call me later and say 'That's not a bad idea.'"
Why Lady Gaga? Gorruso said he doesn't know much about her — he said her fan base was mostly in the 50-55 age range, which doesn't scan with my experience, but she just sold out Radio City Music Hall performing with Tony Bennett, so who knows — but that he caught her performance at a football game and liked what he saw. Gorruso said he liked her energy and thought the performance was clean and "not too sexualized."
If any of you just thought "Um, 'LoveGame?'" prepare to feel old. That came out 12 years ago. Sorry, millennials, but it's only going to get worse. If it makes you feel any better, I spent that entire 12 years thinking the song's title was "Disco Stick."
It didn't have to be Lady Gaga, Gorruso said, but she seemed to him like a good fit. A free concert with a big name, he said, would pull in lots of visitors to the area some of whom, in theory similar to the one behind the regional marketing campaign, might like the area and decide to move here.
Gorruso said he did a little research and found that $750,000 was Lady Gaga's appearance fee. My own Googling confirmed this and showed we could apparently get Adele for the same price.
Built This Way
The fire department finally got a new driveway this week.
Repaving at the fire station has been on the department's wish list for some time. RCFD Chief William Lovett said the new driveway includes a buried conduit that will allow them to run the power lines under the ground in front of the station, thus preventing the lines from falling down in front of the garage doors at an inopportune moment.
"During Irene, one of our biggest concerns was getting our trucks out before the wires dropped," he said.
Lovett also noted that the previous ramp was installed in 1969, when fire trucks weighed significantly less than they do now.
"We got our worth out of it," he said.
Calendar
The Board of Aldermen meets on Monday with an agenda that includes retail marijuana sales, the opioid lawsuit settlement, the confirmation vote on the new building inspector, an update on the Center Street scoping study and the parking deck budget.
Tuesday is the opening day of the Vermont State Fair, which is discussed in more detail elsewhere in these pages.
Wednesday, the architectural review committee meets at 8:30 a.m. to look over plans for the new KFC.
