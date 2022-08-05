I’ve been writing a lot lately about various events and activities that are back, but today it is with great sadness that I relay that one is not and apparently won’t be.
Winter in August was a pandemic casualty in 2020. Billed as the city’s “thank you” to the ski industry for its economic impact on the region, it was effectively a massive summer mixer and food industry trade show. Area restaurants and caterers would bring their A game, and a few nonprofits would serve up some impressive dishes as well.
The Rutland Regional Chamber of Commerce, which put it on every year, merged with the Rutland Economic Development Corp. to form Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region. Last week, as we were waiting for the first Amtrak train to arrive from Burlington, I cornered CEDRR Executive Director Lyle Jepson and asked him if Winter in August was ever going to be a thing again.
Nope, he said. It was not a part of any discussions at CEDRR — which has been working hard on putting together the upcoming Whoopie Pie Festival and Parade of Heroes — nor, Jepson said, has anyone other than me been clamoring to see it reinstated.
This is where I should probably confess my bias, for those who haven’t guessed it already — Winter in August was always my favorite assignment of the year. I’ll have to see if I can figure out some other way of getting paid to eat massive amounts of amazing food.
Coming Attractions
The Paramount Theatre announced its 2022-23 lineup late Friday — or at least late by the standards of our deadline — and a handful of shows caught my eye.
There was the collection of tribute acts (Bennie and the Jets: An Elton John Tribute, Eaglemania, Tusk: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Experience) and stand-up comedians (Lewis Black, Terry Fator) we’ve come to expect from the Paramount. The trend toward country acts of the last few years has also continued with Kip Moore, Lorrie Morgan and The Frontmen — a supergroup made up of the lead singers of Restless Heart, Lonestar and Little Texas.
Among all this, I thought the Soweto Gospel Choir stood out. According to the Paramount, their show will offer a “timely program honoring artists who have struggled for civil rights and social justice in the U.S. and South Africa.” This means a combination of “freedom songs,” music by Aretha Franklin, Harry Belafonte and Mahalia Jackson, and traditional African gospel music and spirituals.
For those hungering for some theater at the Theatre, the Paramount offers “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: the Musical,” “Menopause: the Musical” and “Disney’s Winnie the Pooh.” The Peking Acrobats and The American Ballet Theatre Studio Co. are also scheduled to make appearances.
The full lineup, with showtimes and ticket prices, is available at paramountvt.org online.
Calendar
The Board of Tax Abatement holds it quarterly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday. The Police Commission meets at 6 p.m. Monday with its standard agenda.
On Tuesday, two meetings are planned at the Paramount Theatre as part of Marble Valley Regional Transit District’s comprehensive review of the city’s fixed bus routes. A town hall-style meeting is scheduled for noon to 1:30 p.m. and a meeting and presentation is slated for 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Also on Tuesday, the Public Works Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the pushback from Forest Street residents regarding the paving project there.
Wednesday, the Charter and Ordinance Committee meets to review potential changes to the city’s noise ordinance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.