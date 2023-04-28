If you aren’t reading this too late to make it and haven’t made other plans, Saturday is the Pine Hill Park community work day.
Volunteers are asked to gather at 9 a.m. and the two main tasks this year appear to be moving bark mulch and finishing trail tread work on Bone Spur.
The partnership noted in their newsletter this week that this was the first spring in several years when the park was never closed to foot or bike traffic. A relative lack of frost has helped keep the trails dry, organizers said, and drainage work from the last few years is paying off.
For those of you who can’t make it Saturday but still want to pitch in, the partnership is looking for volunteers through the summer, particularly “kids that need community-service hours.” Would-be helpers are asked to contact pinehillpartnership@gmail.com.
Welcome, neighbor
Emily Palm-Stikkers didn’t quite make it into my story this week about the reception for newcomers put on by CEDRR, but I don’t want her to feel left out.
The new operation manager at Same Sun came to Rutland from southern Illinois, where she said she was already working in the solar industry but wanted a bigger challenge.
“They flew me up for an interview,” she said. “I fell in love. ... Everyone’s so nice here, so friendly, and I love the mountains.”
Unlike most of the other people I spoke to that evening, Palm-Stikkers said she came without a family in tow, arriving with just what she could fit into her car.
Statistics provided by CEDRR show a mix of types moving here with the help of the regional marketing campaign. Of the 75 that moved to Rutland County in 2021, there were 10 singles and 19 couples, with the remainder in families of three or more.
Calendar
Monday, the Board of Aldermen meets at 7 p.m. Items on the agenda include the confirmation of City Clerk Nominee Tracy Kapusta, renewal of the city’s downtown designation and a special event permit request for a coin-drop.
