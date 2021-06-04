A lot of times, the issues that can be building code violations can seem petty.
Three particular violations cited when Mayor David Allaire closed Quality Inn last week have been lingering in my mind. One had to do with the way Wi-Fi equipment and security cameras were wired. Another had to do with holes between fire walls. Another had to do with a door that could not be opened from the inside.
You don’t need to be a fire safety expert to connect the dots on how those could have added up to tragedy.
I did not ask all the questions this brought to mind last week, so this week I put one of them to Alderwoman Sharon Davis, chair of the public safety committee. In light of the situation there, should the city be more aggressive in the way it conducts inspections of hotels?
Davis said there was an opportunity for the city to take a more active role, but she had questions about where the line lies between city and state responsibility.
“I did have a couple of conversations with (City Fire Chief) Bill Lovett during this process,” Davis said Friday. “Bill was a little bit frustrated to some degree because the hotels are ... under the jurisdiction of the Division of Fire Safety. ... I don’t know everything that went on. I do know (City Health Officer) Mike Brookman was going down there looking for anything the city could hang their hat on to shut the place down.”
Lesser Evils
Tom Donahue, executive director of BROC Community Action, said that housing homeless families in buildings with so many shortcomings was far from ideal, but there were alternatives that were worse.
“Most of the folks are grateful to have somewhere to call home,” he said. “That’s the tradeoff. They’re grateful to have somewhere to go versus a tent, which I’m opposed to.”
A tent?
Yes, Donahue said, tents are proposed as serious housing measures for the local homeless population.
“All the time,” he said. “It’s a solution that I will not entertain here.”
Calendar
Monday, the Board of Aldermen meets at 7 p.m. The agenda includes the confirmation vote for the new public works commissioner, rail crossing improvements at Forest and West streets and the permit for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Also on Monday, the Paramount Theatre will host a walk-in vaccine clinic. The one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available there from 3 to 6 p.m.
Wednesday, BROC Community Action takes its turn administering Johnson & Johnson shots, throwing in a $50 food gift cards as an added incentive. That clinic runs from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Highlander Motel.
