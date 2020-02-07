Apparently, it was a good year for real estate.
Our regional marketing folks put out a report this week saying that the market is the strongest it has been since 2006.
Nearly 700 homes sold, more than half at prices of $200,000 or less. The median sales price has gone up 9% in four years, according to the report, but Rutland’s real estate remains among the best bargains in Vermont.
All this is from numbers supplied by appraiser Sean Sargeant, whom I have interviewed a couple times recently about real estate trends. His consistent message is about the affordability of housing in the Rutland area, and he said that affordability still holds up in the more active market.
To afford a median-priced home in Rutland County, Sargeant said, a buyer only needs to make 85% of the median income in the county.
Steve Costello, co-chairman of the Regional Marketing Committee, was very excited.
“It’s hard to make big progress in things,” he said. “What else can you is the best it’s been in 14 years?”
This comes on the heels of numbers from the city treasurer showing that people spent $2 million more on nights out in Rutland so far this year than they did during the first half of the previous fiscal year.
“This is the sort of thing that can change the outlook for a community,” Costello said.
Working out?
Kim Peters said Monday the city was hoping to have a deal with College of St. Joseph and the campus gymnasium building by the end of this week — a pressing matter since Peters, the recreation superintendent — has moved her office there despite the city’s rental agreement with the college expiring at the end of next month.
It didn’t happen.
Mayor David Allaire said Friday that the city and the college were still talking and he hoped to have a deal extending the lease soon.
Wasn’t the city trying to buy the place outright?
Allaire said that was his ultimate goal, but it wasn’t going to happen that quickly. He said he expected whatever deal the city and the college reach will likely require a bond vote, which certainly isn’t happening before the end of March.
Calendar
The Board of Tax Abatement holds its quarterly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday. The Police Commission also meets that night, but not until 6 p.m.
The Finance Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to go over the second-quarter treasurer’s report and the request for auditing proposals.
Wednesday, the Public Works Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. to discuss water and sewer issues, including a contract for billing services, a grant for overflow monitoring equipment and the allocation policy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.