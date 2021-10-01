Since I started this week off writing about how awful COVID was getting, I was hoping I might get to end it writing about things getting better.
Late last week, Rutland County was seeing one-day case counts in the low 40s and set its single-day record for the pandemic at 43. This Friday, the count is 30. The 14-day count is going to be a little elevated until last week is further in the past — that total stands at 391 and remains one of the highest per-capita rates in the state.
Star Attractions
The Board of Aldermen was well represented among this year’s Vermont Business Magazine’s “Rising Stars.”
Sitting Aldermen Devon Neary and Thomas Franco both made the list. Neary’s day job is as a transportation planner with the Rutland Regional Planning Commission while Franco works at the Center for Rural Innovation.
They were named alongside former Alderwoman Vanessa Robertson, who is now a lawyer for Facey, Goss & McPhee and living in West Rutland, and Rutland Regional Medical Center (RRMC) clinic supervisor Frances Sun, who has yet to enter local politics as far as I know but might perhaps take some encouragement from the company she’s suddenly in.
The award honors Vermonters under the age of 40 nominated by people in their communities and then selected by a panel of judges based on their “commitment to business growth, professional excellence, and involvement in their communities.”
Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region also announced its awards this week. Bobby Paquette is the 2021 volunteer of the year and Healthy Design founder Marie Pavini was honored as innovator of the year. Realtor Laurie Mecier-Brochu was named business leader of the year while RRMC is the community leader of the year.
Calendar
Monday, the Board of Aldermen meets at 7 p.m. The short agenda is made up mostly of requests from the Rutland Redevelopment Authority.
Tuesday, the RRA is on the agenda as the Committee of the Whole meets at 5:30 p.m. to review the organization’s contract with the city.
Wednesday, the Development Review Board meets at 6 p.m. to look at plans for a storage facility on Jackson Avenue, a subdivision on Hickory Street and an auto shop on West Street.
