Bennington developers say they are looking to buy 100 units of housing in Rutland in the near future.
Zak Hale, chief financial officer of Hale Resources and son of founder Jon Hale, said the company closed on its first property in Rutland Wednesday.
“Right now, we’ve been in Bennington,” Hale said. “Jon started this business about 10 years ago and it’s been growing rapidly ever since. ... Bennington’s been great to us but we’re kind of bursting at the seams.”
Hale said they eyed Rutland in part because they were familiar with it — his father was born here and he went to college at Castleton. Hale said the group is looking to buy entire portfolios in the city, focusing on the Northwest neighborhood.
“It has a lot of vacant buildings and some rough housing,” he said. “We’re hoping to link up with some property owners that are looking to get out.”
They are also, he said, looking at the former College of St. Joseph campus.
“There are a lot of people looking at CSJ right now and we are one of the people looking at it,” Hale said. “It’s going to take a village to tackle something like that.”
Hale said their business model focuses on reinvestment in properties and that they have built up a property management infrastructure to hold them long-term. He said the 100-unit target will give them the sort of scale to support an office in Rutland. In the meantime, though, they are starting small, buying 120 Maple St. through the city-owned properties program.
“Right now we’re just trying to get a roof on that but we’re looking at some strategic ways to develop that,” he said.
State of the Art
Bill Ramage pointed me this week at a little bit of Ukraine in downtown Rutland. About five years ago, when Mark Foley asked Ramage, professor emeritus of art at Castleton University, to come up with something to slap on the facade at 72 Merchants Row, he said he settled on a piece by Ukrainian painter Kazimir Malevich.
“Malevich was a painter during the first part of the 20th century,” Ramage said. “He sort of solidified the purpose of abstract painting. The was talking from some sort of internal sense. This is what Jackson Pollack was talking about. ... Jackson Pollack said, ‘A painting is a state of mind. All good painters paint what they are.’”
What Malevich was in this particular instance would appear to be arrangements of yellow and black blocks with some red and blue lines — not as chaotic as a Pollack, but more visually interesting (for my money) than some of the more static bits of “modern art” I’ve seen.
Ramage said that at the time, he had a notion of turning Rutland into a sort of “art historical theme park,” but for now he was happy to be able to point people to a bit of Ukrainian culture.
Calendar
The Finance Committee continues combing through ARPA proposals, this time looking at police retention bonuses at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Wednesday, the Public Works Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. to discuss an amendment to the Alpine Pipeline contract.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
