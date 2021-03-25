I finally heard back from Stuart Mills.
The head of Heartland Communities of America and the developer seeking to convert the former College of St. Joseph campus into an assisted-living facility didn’t return my calls when he walked away from talks to sell the administration building to Rutland Free Library. He declined to comment through an intermediary last week when I tried to reconcile his statements to members of the community that the decision had to do with Act 250 fears while in a statement to WCAX he said it did not.
That story ran, and over the weekend I got an email from him.
“Your reporting was highly inaccurate and again your misinformation campaign could damage a great project that will provide wonderful support for the seniors of the Rutland area,” he wrote. “Why do you continue your reporting to foment controversy which might destroy this great effort? You are lying to the public. Why not get on the progress train and report something positive?? Your writing is what is wrong with the media today. John Weatherhogg and I will not communicate with you further. Do not bother to attempt to reach us.”
(Editor: The reporting Mills disparaged was written after speaking with a number of people, including two members of the library board and two members of the Board of Aldermen. We wrote back telling Mr. Mills that we are happy to correct any factual inaccuracies if he actually tells me what they are, but he has not responded.)
Decision-making
Usually, when I end one of these sections by asking you folks to email me with what you think, I’m lucky to get one response. I still do it occasionally though, and finally hit pay-dirt in my column just before the election. You folks really wanted to talk to me about how you evaluate candidates.
The question was whether voters in the city feel like they have the time and energy to learn everything they need to know to make an informed decision in local elections, especially when they have as many candidates to choose from as they did this year.
Ric Reardon said he looks at multiple media sources and that if he still has questions, he reaches out to the candidates themselves.
“I believe 17 candidates for one position, like we saw with the Republican presidential nomination, was a bit overwhelming, but 17 candidates for six open aldermanic seats or seven for the mayoral opening, seem reasonable to me,” he wrote. “One can readily remove the wheat from the chaff fairly quickly to determine which candidates are genuinely interested in serving the residents of the city and which ones are looking to feather their own caps or move a self-serving agenda forward. We can’t complain, as voters, that we don’t have enough choices in an election and then complain that there are too many. As citizens, we need to do our due diligence as well.”
Several others wrote that the large fields did leave them feeling overwhelmed. One woman commented that she found herself not as aware of the issues as she thought she was and considered not voting rather than “choosing someone for name recognition or just guessing.” She said the online forums helped, and the PEG-TV mayoral forum changed her mind about her choice.
Another reader who I suspect didn’t anticipate being quoted wrote that she checks the signs on a particular person’s lawn and then eliminates those candidates from consideration.
Calendar
It’s another month of five Mondays, so even though it feels like it’s time for another Board of Aldermen meeting next week, it is not.
The Public Safety Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss buying a new fire truck,
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.