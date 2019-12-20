Going into the meeting Wednesday, I felt like it had been the least contentious budget process I’d ever covered, and I was optimistic enough to think the Board of Aldermen might finalize things in an hour or two.
It took a bit longer than that, but it was still a sight smoother than a lot of the other budget debates I’ve sat through.
“I appreciate the tone of the meeting last night and the support of the Board of Aldermen,” Mayor David Allaire said Thursday. “For the most part, the Board of Aldermen was supportive on the basis of the budget as a whole. “I think they recognize there was a lot of work put into it. ... It’s no secret the city has a high tax rate. It’s also no secret there’s a level of service we have come to expect. ... It comes at a cost. We have tried to keep that cost down.”
Ownership
It came to my attention that Bill Dydo is the property manager, but not the actual owner, of the building at 15 Pine St., the closure of which this week triggered an incident in which Dydo has been charged with threatening a city official.
“It’s my name on the deed,” Joe Giancola said Friday. “Bill Dydo was buying the building from me. He hasn’t closed yet. ... In the last six months or so, I don’t know what’s been going on up there.”
Giancola said that if he had been actively managing the property, it would not have been in the state city officials found it, and he said that after being called there by the city health officer, he recommended closing the property.
“I want my tenants to have the same quality housing I have in terms of the building,” he said.
Pseudonymous
I know I’m not the only person here who read about the Burlington Police Department’s follies and thought about Paul Kersey.
The Burlington police chief resigned Monday after admitting he had used a pseudonymous social media account to engage with a critic of the department online. Hours later, his successor resigned for almost the exact same reason.
Paul Kersey is the persona of the creator of the former Rutland Spotlight Facebook group. It is widely considered to be a false identity because it shares a name with Charles Bronson’s character in “Death Wish” and because nobody in this small town ever seems to have met him in person.
There has been a great deal of speculation as to who he really is — I’ve been accused a couple of times and I plead “not guilty” — with several city officials named as suspects. I’ve never really cared enough to investigate, and his social media accounts seem to have been silent for a couple of years, but as I interviewed local officials about the Burlington scandal this week, I decided to ask each of them in turn “Are you now, or have you ever been Paul Kersey?”
Mayor David Allaire laughed and said “no.” Police Chief Brian Kilcullen snickered and said “no.” Police Commission Chairman Sean Sargeant said “Who’s Paul Kersey?”
Calendar
You’d think it would be a dead week at City Hall, but there is a special meeting of the Board of Finance scheduled for 3 p.m. Monday.
City Hall will be closed Christmas Day — which is Wednesday, for those of you who have lost track of how much time you have left to shop.
Merry Christmas!
