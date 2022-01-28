In my experience, bicyclists usually have a lot to say about road safety issues.
It was a surprise recently when none of the usual people I rely on wanted to say much of anything regarding a provision in the proposed transportation bill that would require cyclists in spots without bike lanes to ride single file.
Since the story published, though, I've gotten quite a few unhappy emails on the subject and the volume of correspondence has escalated during the last couple days. All of that included a message I was forwarded from Rep. Tom Burditt, R-West Rutland, who, in turn, quoted Rep. Butch Shaw, R-Pittsford, who is vice chair of the House Transportation Committee, and whom I couldn't reach when I was working on the original story.
“The topic you are talking about is in H.552 which is 'on the Wall' in the Transportation Committee," the message read. "The provision you are inquiring about does not appear to be viable and was placed in the bill in error! Should the committee move on the bill it appears it will be removed by the bill sponsors.”
Think globally
I only got one email this week about the city's latest effort to round up errant shopping carts, and that was from somebody sending me several links about how Australia is dealing with the same problem.
Shopping carts are apparently called "trolleys" down under, and according to a Nov. 25 piece on news.com.au, a company has developed a GPS tracking system in which people who want to use a cart scan a QR code on their phone using an app that makes a $2 deposit to unlock the cart and the carts report their locations to the stores.
All this is being developed, according to other pieces on the website, while the New South Wales parliament considers a law that would fine stores as much as $13,750 if a stray cart isn't collected within three hours.
Those are Australian dollars, which Google tells me are worth about 70 cents each.
Calendar
So far, it looks quiet next week, with the only meeting scheduled being the Finance Committee continuing its review of proposed ARPA projects at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
