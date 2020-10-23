The section of the city charter Police Cmdr. Matthew Prouty violated was declared unconstitutional in 1993.
I learned this while rooting around in the Rutland Herald archives, trying to find out what happened with the attempt to repeal that section of the charter back in 1999. It turned out the impetus for that ballot item - which voters rejected 2,331 to 2,227 - was a lawsuit against the city by Karen Bossi that ended in a summary judgment by a federal judge.
For those of you just joining us, twin sections of the charter state that no member of the police department or fire department "shall act as an officer of any political party, attend any political convention as a delegate, participate in any manner whatever in any canvass in behalf of or against any candidate for any city, county, state or national office, campaign, or take any part whatever in political matters other than to vote, nor be a candidate for any public office or hold any public office.”
The language goes back to 1906 and was cited to justify the firing of a special police officer in the 1950s, though he was rehired by the next mayor.
Prouty's wife is running for one of the city's seats in the Legislature, and he stood next to her, holding up one of her campaign signs, at a honk-and-wave event earlier this month. Prouty had said he did not think he was violating anything by participating in the event off-duty and out of uniform, but an outside legal opinion acquired by City Attorney Matt Bloomer said otherwise. Bloomer said Prouty was instructed by the department not to do it again.
But guess what?
Bossi would later serve on the Board of Aldermen, but in 1993 she was working as a police dispatcher and living in Rutland Town. She had intended to run for Select Board last year, but, according to our coverage at the time, was told by city officials not to because of the charter. She sued, and Judge Franklin Billings Jr. found in her favor, saying the charter violated her rights under the First Amendment.
In a five-page decision, Billings said that "any restrictions placed by a city on a public employee's First Amendment rights must be justified by a compelling interest ... and must be drawn with precision. ... There must be no alternative form of regulation which would advance the compelling interest without infringing on constitutionally protected rights."
"The Court finds that Section 22-13 of the City of Rutland's charter does not use the narrowest means possible to advance any interest the City may propound," Billings wrote. "While the City has an interest in a civil service free from foreseeable political influence and disruption, the restrictions set forth in the plain language of the section prohibit many activities, which could not further the City's interest, for instance, a literal reading of Section 22-13 could prohibit public employees even from voicing an opinion in a town meeting. Because more narrowly drawn regulations could advance the City's interest, the Court holds Section 22-13 to be facially overbroad."
Prouty, reached late Friday, called the decision "interesting," and said he was still considering raising questions with his own lawyer about the charter provision - specifically whether the city needed to apply stricter standards to police and firefighters than it does to other city employees.
"I absolutely agree with the (charter) as far as endorsing candidates in an official capacity," he said. "I want that to be very clear."
After the failed 1999 referendum, there was another attempt to repeal the provisions the following year and voters again rejected. I couldn't find the vote totals, but the story published the following day stated, "The vote on the matter means little since the city must comply with the court ruling."
Future of Charter
City Attorney Matt Bloomer said he had not been aware of the Bossi case, and it did not factor into the analysis from the outside counsel. Also, he said it did not appear to be indexed in either of the two largest research databases - Westlaw and Lexis - but the outside counsel did provide citations to several cases upholding the constitutionality of similar provisions.
Bloomer said he'd take a closer look at the decision next week, and it might play a role in further discussions about the charter - the Board of Aldermen voted Monday to have the Charter and Ordinance Committee discuss repealing the provisions.
Bloomer also said the case did not turn up in a search of his office's records. The Herald's own coverage appears to have been abridged - story in the archive reads as if details of the decision were cut for length - and the decision is from before the federal court system started making such documents available online. Fortunately, the folks at our local federal courthouse were incredibly helpful.
On an unrelated note
It was brought to my attention this morning that I have been misspelling Shelley Lutz's first name for an embarrassingly long time.
My apologies Shelley; I promise not to do it again.
Calendar
The Marketing Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss programs for helping downtown businesses and the latest funding request from the regional marketing initiative.
The Finance Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to go over the treasurer's reports for June and September. The Planning Commission meets at the same time to discuss the draft of the zoning bylaws and an update on the zoning amendment and sign ordinance.
