As the city prepared to make the case for a massive road-fixing push this week, there were questions about some projects that voters have already decided to fund.
Public Works Commissioner Jeffrey Wennberg fielded inquiries at the Tuesday Board of Aldermen meeting about the sewer repair bond, and in particular the portion of it addressing Meadow Street. Wennberg said it needed more engineering work before construction could begin.
“It’s definitely in the works, but I believe we are probably two years away from being able to put shovels in the ground,” he said. “There’s a lot of opportunities there but there’s a big drainage problem that needs to be addressed.”
Wennberg said he hopes to take care of the periodic flooding on Meadow Street while working on the storm sewer.
“It’s a complicated engineering problem, and that’s why we need more time,” he said.
Walkabout
The pedestrian safety discussion inched forward this week, with Police Chief Brian Kilcullen announcing a pedestrian safety task force.
“We’re looking to put together a committee that will take a global look at pedestrian traffic safety and come up with some recommendations and costs associated and present it to the board,” he said.
The proposal to drop the downtown speed limit back to 25 mph is likely to figure into that discussion, Kilcullen said. He said the timeline will depend on whether the committee — which Kilcullen and the mayor intend to assemble from elected officials, department heads and “concerned and involved citizens” — decides to contract for any outside studies as part of the process.
Meanwhile, the Board of Aldermen voted this week to have the Community and Economic Development Committee discuss a pilot study on crosswalk design.
Calendar
It looks, at this moment, like a quiet week. The only meeting I see scheduled is an animal control board hearing at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
