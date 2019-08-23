There was one population absent from the story we did on the priest abuse report that I would still very much like to hear from.
The survivors.
Yes, I interviewed a spokeswoman for an organization that works with and advocates for victims of priest abuse, but she was an out-of-state employee of a national group. I want to talk to some of our readers who suffered at the hands of some of the men named in this report.
I know some of you are out there. The diocese avoided saying when and where any of the incidents that gave rise to the “credible accusations” took place, but even if I didn’t know some of them were in Rutland, I’d have trouble believing none of them were.
We know some of the same people. One of them told me that the misdeeds of one of the priests were the sort of thing everybody knew about, but nobody did anything about.
So let’s talk about that. I’d like to hear about who you told and who you didn’t — and who you felt you could tell and who you didn’t. I’d like to hear about who believed you — and who didn’t. I’d like to hear about what they did about it. And what they didn’t do.
I’d also like to hear about how it affected your life, how you grappled with it and whether you still do, what made things easier and harder.
I’d like to hear whatever you have to say about what happened to you, and I would also like my readers to hear it. So far, too much of the discussion on this issue has been about the perpetrators. More of it needs to be about you.
So come talk to me. My email address is at the bottom of this column.
You must go and I must bide
I had to set aside part of this column for a personal note on the late Art Crowley.
I don’t clearly remember the first time I met Art, but I remember that his reputation preceded him. He was a towering presence in the community and invaluable resource. In recent years, he was one of my first calls whenever I sought historical perspective on something, and never once was I disappointed after a call with him.
Art’s generation is vanishing with increasing speed, and they are taking their memories of some incredible times with them. I am grateful he shared what knowledge he did with me while he could.
Calendar
Monday, the Charter and Ordinance Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. They’re still talking about the proposed sign ordinance, and this time they’re focusing on lighting.
Wednesday, the City-Owned Properties Committee meets at noon, looking to unload 37 Pine St. and 41 Baxter St.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
