Mayor David Allaire specifically said he was not giving a “state of the city address” to the Board of Aldermen on Monday, so I guess I can’t call it that.
“We start the year with a lot of optimism and hope that 2022 will be a better year for all of us,” he said at the board’s first meeting of the new year. “Looking at the bigger picture, I think we here in Rutland are in a better place than we might think.”
Allaire said that the city’s finances are strong, that his administration is working aggressively on infrastructure and that while the Board of Aldermen has “vigorous debates,” its members come together after a vote and move forward.
“Violent crime is almost nonexistent here in the city,” he said.
Out-of-staters are moving to Rutland, according to the mayor, and bringing young families with them.
COVID, of course, continues to hang over all of us like a shroud, and Allaire repeated a message at which he has been steadfast, recommending anyone who had not yet gotten vaccinated do so.
“Get your booster,” he said. “It does increase your protection and the protection of everyone around you.”
On top of that, Allaire said, if people wear masks and “respect one another,” COVID will end and life will return to normal.
Under the weather
Rutland’s teachers union has canceled the rally they had planned to hold before the School Board meeting Tuesday.
“Due to the predicted frigid weather on Tuesday, Jan 11th, the Rutland Education Association is postponing the Rally planned for that evening,” REA representative Jack Adams wrote in a Friday email. “We have yet to determine a new date.”
Contract negotiations broke down last year, though neither the union nor the School Board have given us much detail on why.
The parties recently completed fact-finding, and I’m hopeful that when the report from that becomes public, we’ll be able to give all of you a clearer picture of what’s going on.
Calendar
The Police Commission has a meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, but as of this writing, no agenda is posted.
Similarly, I don’t see an agenda posted for the Public Works Committee meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The Finance Committee meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday is the first in a series planned on how the city should spend its ARPA funds.
Another is scheduled for Jan. 19 and the committee plans to decide on its recommendations to the full board Jan. 26.
