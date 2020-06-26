If you have a lot of Facebook friends who support the current movement to “defund the police,” you might have seen some of them post a chart that claimed to break down the budget of a particular Midwestern city, showing its police budget to be several times larger than everything else that city spends money on combined.
If you’ve spent 20 years covering municipal budget proceedings, you might have looked at it and thought “That can’t possibly be right.”
It wasn’t. The chart was wrong in more ways than are worth going into, and this week’s column isn’t about the perils of getting your information from Facebook.
There is a legitimate debate in this country on how much we spend on policing and whether we might get better value for our dollar by using it on other approaches to address our society’s ills. If we’re going to have that debate here — which I haven’t seen happen yet, but budget season is drawing nigh — it will help if we knew how much we actually spend on policing as compared to everything else Rutland spends money on.
So, for starters, the police portion of budget approved by voters this year was $6.6 million. Is that the majority of what our city spends each year? Not even close. It was a $22 million municipal budget that went on the ballot in March — and that’s before you figure in the $58.8 million for the schools.
Is it the biggest proportion of the budget? Obviously not if you compare it to what the city spends on education. The Rutland City Schools dwarf the Police Department and even City Hall as a whole. If you limit the comparison just to City Hall, more money flows through the Department of Public Works than the Police Department. DPW handles more than $10 million a year, though more than half of that is in water and sewer and treated as a separate fund.
Is it more than the city spends on social services? Absolutely. Appropriations for social service agencies — voted individually and separately from the main budget — totaled $341,595 this year. The city also spends more than $700,000 on Rutland Free Library and runs a recreation department with a budget of almost $2 million, though much of the latter comes back in the form of user fees, muddying the waters if we want to limit the discussion to what we spend taxes on.
There is another discussion to be had, on whether the cooperation between police and social service agencies under Project Vision is already accomplishing some of the goals of the “defund the police” movement — namely, getting people like mental health professionals and social workers dealing with issues they are better equipped to resolve than police officers are. That is something I hope to delve into in the near future.
Calendar
I’m showing absolutely nothing scheduled for next week with the exception of City Hall being closed Friday for the holiday.
Let’s be careful out there.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
