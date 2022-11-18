I was about to finish this column and go home when, at 4:35 p.m., Rutland City Public Schools sent out a letter about the upcoming asbestos removal at Northwest Primary School, Northeast Primary School, Rutland Middle School, Rutland Intermediate School and the administrative offices at the Longfellow building.
“The subject of ‘asbestos’ can be very confusing, especially if an individual has never heard of its many applications and uses, nor of the regulations regarding the removal and disposal,” the letter read.
Vermont regulations, according to the district, require removal to be done behind airtight barriers accessed through a decontamination chamber with the same sort of filtration systems used in hospital operating rooms. The work is done by licensed workers subject to random inspections by the Vermont Department of Health.
Once the work is done, air quality will be tested by checking samples with electron microscopes.
The replacement work is scheduled to begin next month and run through September 2024. During that time they expect to remove a total of 15,428 square feet of asbestos floor tiles from the buildings, replacing them with “durable, easy-to-clean surfaces.”
The middle
With Alderman Matthew Whitcomb following Chris Ettori out the door, a particular gulf on the Board of Aldermen is set to widen.
Ettori and Whitcomb were in the middle of the board’s experience curve. Alderwoman Sharon Davis and Alderman Thomas DePoy have been on the board longer than I’ve been covering it, and while Alderman William Gillam’s current tenure has been relatively short, he has significant prior experience. The remaining board members have a single term, at most, to their names.
“We now have two extremes, people who are well-seasoned and people who are really fresh,” Whitcomb said.
Whitcomb said he felt he and Ettori had been in the middle in another sense, as well.
“We tended to be pretty moderating voices in terms of trying to pull ideas together and package it in a way that works for everyone,” he said. “I hope someone else steps into that role because I’d hate to see it become a tug-of-war.”
Calendar
The Board of Aldermen meets at 7 p.m. Monday. The agenda includes mayoral appointments to the board and the Rutland Redevelopment Authority, the treasurer’s report, and an update on the pension.
Nothing else appears on the schedule as of this writing, and City Hall is closed Thursday and Friday.
Happy Thanksgiving, everybody.
