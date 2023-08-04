Mayor Michael Doenges goes on vacation next week, meaning it will be Board of Aldermen President Michael Talbott’s first turn as acting mayor.
Judging from conversations I had with city officials, it’s as good a time as any for the mayor to skip town for a few days — a lot of things are in progress in a way that doesn’t leave local leadership to do right now.
For example, while Doenges now has the money for most of the new positions he wants to create, he still has some bureaucratic hoops to jump through in terms of actually creating them. The job description for the executive administrative assistant is under review with the city attorney, and the zoning technician position is under review by the union. Both still have to go through the personnel committee before the jobs are posted.
The engineering technician position is also under review by the union, Doenges said, but a job description for that one already exists, which should make for a quick process. Similarly, the job description still exists for city engineer from when it was a separate job from public works commissioner, Doenges said, and all City Hall needed to do was note that James Rotondo was back in his old job.
Tinkering
Contrary to rumor, Doenges said he has no plans to get rid of the Rutland Redevelopment Authority.
“I think the RRA is a great tool in the toolbox,” Doenges said Thursday. “I think the contract will be structured very differently.”
While the RRA is effectively funded by the city and has an office in City Hall, it remains an independent entity working for the city on a contract basis. Doenges said when that contract comes up next year, he plans to offer a new draft focusing on housing, grants and the city’s hoped-for TIF district.
“Right now we have an ad hoc committee,” leading the effort to establish tax increment financing in the city, Doenges said. “The RRA could lead with that.”
Whatever he comes up with, Doenges said he expects the RRA will have proposals of its own for the new contract.
Show us the money
If you’re wondering how much the new local sales tax brought in during its first month, you’ll have to wait a bit.
City Treasurer Mary Markowski said that gets compiled quarterly, and the city should see the first numbers in mid-November.
Calendar
The Board of Aldermen meets at 7 p.m. Monday. The agenda includes the Housing Trust of Rutland County’s planned development on Columbian Avenue and a proposed lease agreement for two new police vehicles.
The Pension Board meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday to review the actual valuation as of Jan. 1.